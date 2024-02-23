Brighton vs Everton: Match Preview | Toffees still seeking first league win of 2024 as they head south

Everton make the long trip to the south coast to face Brighton with the uncertainty of the appeal against their 10-point deduction still hanging over them (at time of writing).

I am writing this on Friday afternoon so there could well be a late announcement before close of business, just like when they were handed the second charge. But if not the Toffees will stride out at the Amex only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Monday’s turgid draw against Crystal Palace felt like the first time the pressure and uncertainty of the points deduction really began to take its toll – on both players and fans.

The atmosphere was very edgy and only got worse as Everton huffed and puffed but failed to ever really take a grip of the game . If they were safely in mid-table with their proper points tally would the players have relaxed more and so be able to play better football? You would think so.

The point was – at least – enough to lift Everton out of the drop zone on goal difference from Luton, who were beaten heavily at Anfield two days later. The Hatters are not in action in the league again for another fortnight, meaning Everton can open up a four-point gap with a win on Saturday.

That coupled with a successful appeal could life the Blues away from danger and allow everyone to breathe a little easier.

For now though the uncertainty is slowly suffocating everyone associated with the club. The sooner we know where to stand the better.

The opposition

Brighton have continued on their merry way since they last played Everton in November, losing just three of 19 games in all competition.

They have progressed through to the knockout stages of the Europa League, fifth round of the FA Cup and sit seventh in the table having scored 15 goals in their last five games.

They are particularly strong at home, losing just twice at the Amex all season and not at all since September.

However, they have not beaten Everton at the Amex in their last three attempts – including last season’s momentum 5-1 victory that went a long way to preserving Everton’s top-flight status.

Previous meeting

Everton 1-1 Brighton, 4 November 2023

Everton took an early lead through Vitaly Mykolenko when the sides last met in November. That looked to be enough for the win only for a cross from Kaoru Mitoma to deflect in off Ashley Young with six minutes remaining.

Team news

Everton have no fresh injury concerns, with Arnaut Danjuma, Andre Gomes and Dele Alli still unavailable.

Seamus Coleman has recovered from illness and should be fine to feature, while Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure came through their returns from injury against Crystal Palace unscathed.

Vitaly Mykolenko picked up a knock against the Eagles but is expected to be fit.

What they said

Everton manager Sean Dyche: “They’re a good outfit and we know that. They’ve re-blended the team having missed a few players and players leaving, and they’re still a good outfit. Their home record has been good for a number of seasons.

“I thought at home [v Brighton] we gave a good performance and kept them to very minimal chances. We didn’t create as many as we’d like ourselves, but it was a good tactical performance. I think you have to do that against these. I think, tactically, you have to be right.

“Equally, you have to be right on transition. Most teams who do well against them have worked well on transition, including ourselves, of course, last season.

“You can’t just rely on that. We have to play as well. We have to work with the ball in possession, as well as getting the tactical framework of the side right.

“I think [the 5-1 win] was probably a hiccup in their season at that time. We made that happen, don’t get me wrong. I think we focused on our own performance that night. We normally do and we have to do that again because they’re still a very strong outfit and their home record suggests that.”

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi: “They are a very good team. They are in a not right position in the table. They have a clear style of play and it will be a tough game. We have to be ready not to concede counterattacks and keep the ball, and move the ball in the right way, and to show passions during the game. We have to be prepared to defend set-pieces and long balls, win the second ball. In the Premier League there are no easy games.”

Final word

Last season’s 5-1 thrashing at the Amex feels very much the exception to the rule given Brighton’s progress since. That said, the way the Seagulls play suits Everton’s style, especially away from home. Either way, I think a point would be considered a decent result.