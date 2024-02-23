Friday’s Everton News: Squad fitness latest, Dyche comments, Mykolenko Q&A

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

It looks like Sean Dyche will be sending out a relatively fit squad in their match again Brighton tomorrow. [EFC]

“How do you find the freedom to finish? How do you find the freedom to miss, even? These are things that are going into the final moment, and I think trying to work with the players on literally freeing that up. I’m not on them for missing. I’m on them for not being in the right place, going to the right areas, but if you miss, you miss. It’s the way it goes,” says Dyche. [EFC]

Hear more from Dyche below.

Here’s all the Everton Women taking part in international action this week. [EFC]

Mykolenko takes part in a Q&A from Sky Sports.

What to Watch

Plenty of action from all across the globe today.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook