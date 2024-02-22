 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday’s Everton News: Onana reflects, Palace fallout, Rooney on Goodison return

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday.

By Peter Creer
/ new
UK - Liverpool - Everton Versus West Bromwich Albion Football Match Photo by Colin McPherson/Corbis via Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Three takeaways from Everton’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. [RBM]

Amadou Onana has urged his Everton teammates to “keep going and keep pushing” ahead of the Blues’ trip to take on Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday. [EFC]

Prospective Everton owners 777 Partners remain unsure when they will be informed of the result of the Premier League’s owners and directors test, with hopes of a decision before the end of February fading. [Echo]

The latest instalment of the My Everton series. [EFC]

Mason Holgate has spoken out after receiving ‘constant racial abuse’ online. [Mail Online]

Wayne Rooney has opened up on why he chose to return to Everton after leaving Manchester United:

An examination of the figures behind Everton’s performance against Crystal Palace? [Echo]

Former Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has revealed that his career could be over? [Liverpool World]

Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League Photo by Everton FC via Getty Images

Former Everton player Davy Klaassen turned 31 on Wednesday but despite enjoying an impressive career, the Dutchman flopped at Goodison Park. [Echo]

Jesse Marsch revealed that Ademola Lookman was ‘awful’ in training when he coached him at Leipzig. The former Everton forward has been enjoying another very good season at Atalanta, and had a good run at the recently-ended AFCON for Nigeria as well. [Second Tier podcast, via Everton News]

What To Watch

A complete slate of Europa League and Conference League matches are on tap.

Full schedule of games here.

