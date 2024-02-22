Thursday’s Everton News: Onana reflects, Palace fallout, Rooney on Goodison return

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Three takeaways from Everton’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. [RBM]

Amadou Onana has urged his Everton teammates to “keep going and keep pushing” ahead of the Blues’ trip to take on Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday. [EFC]

Seats in the lower tier of the north stand are now being installed! pic.twitter.com/iqagWCZ9DE — Everton Stadium (@EvertonStadium) February 21, 2024

Prospective Everton owners 777 Partners remain unsure when they will be informed of the result of the Premier League’s owners and directors test, with hopes of a decision before the end of February fading. [Echo]

The latest instalment of the My Everton series. [EFC]

Mason Holgate has spoken out after receiving ‘constant racial abuse’ online. [Mail Online]

Wayne Rooney has opened up on why he chose to return to Everton after leaving Manchester United:

An examination of the figures behind Everton’s performance against Crystal Palace? [Echo]

Former Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has revealed that his career could be over? [Liverpool World]

Former Everton player Davy Klaassen turned 31 on Wednesday but despite enjoying an impressive career, the Dutchman flopped at Goodison Park. [Echo]

Jesse Marsch revealed that Ademola Lookman was ‘awful’ in training when he coached him at Leipzig. The former Everton forward has been enjoying another very good season at Atalanta, and had a good run at the recently-ended AFCON for Nigeria as well. [Second Tier podcast, via Everton News]

