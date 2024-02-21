Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace: Three Takeaways | Where Will the Next Win Come From?

The Leopard’s Spots Are Not Changing

Monday night’s stalemate - in every sense of the word - with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park was this current Everton side under Sean Dyche in microcosm. The ex-Burnley chief is a man who stands by his tried and trusted methods and is not likely to deviate too much from the pattern which has informed his career in management to date. It is a rigid approach, and that brings with it both strengths and weaknesses.

The Toffees have conceded just 33 goals, which ranks them the joint fourth in the division, so the 52-year-old has fashioned a remarkable turnaround in a side that ranked only 13th defensively last term. The basic structural integrity that Dyche has built, conferred by attention to detail on the training pitch and abetted by an effective pressing system, has resulted in the side being relatively hard to beat. This, along with the players showing improved fitness and application has served Everton well on the road, but at home a little more subtlety is required.

To a degree the timing of this game wasn’t ideal, with Palace arriving at Goodison Park with stand-in personnel selecting the team and game plan, following Roy Hodgson stepping aside earlier in the day. This complicated preparation for Dyche and his backroom staff, adding plenty of intangibles as to what set-up and style of play the visitors would employ. The Eagles took to the field having made a few unexpected changes, including in goal and in going with a narrow 3-4-3, or 3-4-2-1 formation, something they’ve barely used this season.

It was soon apparent that the visitors’ tactics were going to cause problems for Everton, at least in a defensive sense, using something resembling a box four in midfield, with attackers Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew playing narrow. The centre of the pitch was congested, making it difficult for the hosts to play through - even if this had been part of Dyche’s plan, which is debatable. This left plenty of space on the flanks for the Blues to exploit, but this did not happen.

Neither Dwight McNeil nor Ashley Young have the pace to take on defenders; the latter is a 38-year-old who has played as a defender in recent years, but in the case of the former, he’s just slow and inclined to drift inside. The pair can put in a decent cross, but rarely get to the byline, so the ball is lofted in from deep areas and is easier to defend. There was no variety to Everton’s methods, just somewhat aimless crosses from 25-30 yards deep and repetitive long balls fired up from Jordan Pickford (27 attempts), or James Tarkowski (23).

Some postulate that the team’s inclination to punt it long may have been down to the players taking it upon themselves to go direct, but we’ve seen it to a greater or lesser degree all season and I can’t believe this isn’t according to the manager’s instructions. The anecdote regarding Dele Alli’s realization that Dyche’s preferred direct style does not equal lumping the ball long was by inference endorsed by the boss, but this is exactly what the team continues to do and there’s no clear sign that he’s unhappy with it.

I see no pattern in the team’s play, other than a rudimentary front to back as quickly as possible approach, bypassing midfield. It’s grimly basic stuff and this is a side which is in the top flight of one of the world’s strongest divisions, not the National League. Even a club like Luton Town - comprised of inferior technical players on the whole than Everton - play better football, so I refuse to believe the Blues aren’t capable of more than they’re showing in build-up.

Dyche has been pigeonholed as a route one dinosaur and the counter-argument has always been to the effect of “if he has better players, he’ll show variety”. Well, this Everton team, for all its limitations possess at least some ability and so far I’ve seen nothing new from him. If the idea is to wait until he’s offered a chance with Dortmund or Atlético Madrid before he shows his ability to adapt, then we’re never going to find out if the leopard can change his spots.

What Was at Stake

I’d mentioned beforehand, in my preview piece that the Blues probably needed to win at least five of their remaining 14 games to ensure survival - assuming the current ten point deduction stands up on appeal and the club don’t get further penalised by the second independent panel, appointed by the Premier League, at the end of the season. Monday night was a perfect opportunity to steal a march on all of Everton’s other potential rivals, in the fight to beat the drop, and to keep up with Nottingham Forest, the only one of those sides to win over the weekend.

After all, the team enjoyed home advantage and the visitors were in bad shape, both on and off the pitch. Roy Hodson’s tenure had eventually come to a messy end, with the South London club poised to fire him last week, before he suddenly fell ill whilst taking training, resulting in several days of uncertainty over the situation. On game day, the 76-year-old veteran stepped down and the club announced the appointment of Oliver Glasner as his replacement, the Austrian taking up a seat at Goodison to watch his new charges in action.

On the pitch the Eagles were enduring a poor run of form and arrived on Merseyside in depleted condition, being without several key players. Marc Guehi, arguably the team’s best defender was out, along with dynamic midfielder Cheick Doucoure, whilst the attack was hobbled by the absence of both Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise. A strong case could be made for the Eagles being deprived of their four best players, putting Everton in a fortuitous position to take full advantage.

That the Toffees failed to do so, extending their winless streak in the league to nine matches - almost a quarter of the entire schedule - serves to put increased pressure on securing the wins the team needs, with one very winnable game now in the rear view mirror. Of Everton's six remaining home games, all but one - the Merseyside derby - are against opponents who are likely to adopt a defensive posture, which the team finds difficult to break down. They’ve managed only three victories from 13 at Goodison to date, so anticipating them to pick up four or five more against modest competition appears highly optimistic.

On the road Dyche’s tactical approach has served him well this season, with the club having won five from 12. However, the teams Everton will meet on their travels are overall stronger, including visits to places which have proven unforgiving for the Blues, historically and recently. Picking up a win at Old Trafford, St. James’s Park or the Emirates Stadium will be very difficult. Of the others, Luton Town have already beaten the Toffees twice this term, Bournemouth have lost only one of their last six outings at the Vitality Stadium and Brighton & Hove Albion are unbeaten at the Amex since last August, so a rerun of Everton’s shock 5-1 victory last season is improbable.

This is the situation the team finds itself in and it’s up to Dyche to find solutions.

Criticism Without Context

The argument coming from some quarters of the Everton fanbase that starting striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin should be dropped is, on paper a strong one, but not one that I agree with. The striker may not physically be what he was following two injury-ravaged years, that much can be acknowledged, but if he’s perhaps lost half a step, then he’s still pretty quick, and he continues to be hard-working, robust and aerially competitive. His hold-up play is solid and he makes the rights runs more often than not.

The loss of his regular contributions in large part led Everton into consecutive grim battles to avoid the drop and yes, it has been a disappointment that he’s not scoring now he is fit and available. Never a striker able to fashion his own chances a la Romelu Lukaku, or capable of blasting a shot in from 20 yards, he is essentially a penalty box predator, one who relies on consistent service to get his goals. This isn’t conjecture: over a two-season stretch, between 2019-21, under Marco Silva and - in particular - Carlo Ancelotti, he scored a total of 29 non-penalty goals.

Under Dyche he’s been used merely as an aerial battering ram - contesting a mind-boggling 20 aerial duels against an Eagles centre back trio, astonishingly winning 17. How many of those successes ended up with the ball in the possession of an Everton player is another story, so isolated is Calvert-Lewin within the current system. The team’s playing style is rudimentary, lacking any skill and as a result a striker who has plenty of strings to his bow is resembling a lower-league target man.

The opportunities he does get - including two half-decent headed chances from around ten yards out - are blown up by some fans as bad misses; for context they were considered to be 0.05 and 0.11 in xG (Expected Goals) terms, so hardly sitters. He is underperforming significantly, having netted just three times from an accumulated xG of 9.03 and it’s interesting to note that he’s yet to score from a header this season and aerial efforts make up half his attempts.

Calls for Beto to be given a run of starts are understandable, but misguided. The big Portuguese is fast and powerful, but despite his height he’s not as aerially strong as Calvert-Lewin and his link-up play is lacking. Where he excels is in running off the last defender into space, in a direct counterattacking system, similar to that employed in the early weeks of Rafa Benitez’s time at Everton. Dyche doesn’t set up this way, which is probably why Beto continues to play second fiddle.

Statistics provided courtesy of fbref.com and fotmob.com