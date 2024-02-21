Wednesday’s Everton News: 777 Partners latest, Tarkowski and Garner on points deduction, Holgate support

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Following news of a potential conclusion on 777 Partners’ takeover bid by the end of this month, it now looks like we might have to wait a bit longer for any kind of confirmation. [Independent]

“Without the 10-point deduction we would be much higher in the league table so, whenever that comes in, I will be waiting. I can understand the fans’ frustrations but there is so long to go and we need the fans to be supporting us and not booing us. That is important going forward,” says James Garner. [The Guardian]

In hilarious fashion, Idrissa Gana Gueye revealed that after he left the Blues to join PSG in 2019, he often encouraged Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi to watch Everton matches while in France. [Echo]

Check out some of the latest clips from Everton’s new stadium.

“No one really knows what’s going to happen as we can't be saying we’re going to get some points back, just focusing on points we’ve got at the moment and if we do get some points back, time will tell. It’s a difficult run but if you put them 10 points we’ve been taken off back on board we’d be in a healthier position and we just focus on the next game and hopefully a win is on the way,” says James Tarkowski. [Reuters]

The Toffees have released a strongly-worded statement in support of Mason Holgate who's received a lot of racist abuse after his sending off on loan at Sheffield United.

Everton have condemned the racist abuse targeting Mason Holgate in recent days. This evening the defender, on loan at Sheff Utd, shared a snapshot of the horrific messages he had been subjected to online.



Everton say such abuse is vile and have praised him for speaking out ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KB8pR5akDU — Joe Thomas (@joe_thomas18) February 20, 2024

Under-21s fall to Nottingham Forest 2-1. [EFC]

