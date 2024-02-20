Tuesday’s Everton News: Reaction to Palace draw, appeal decision imminent

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

A complete match report and initial thoughts on the draw last night with Crystal Palace. [RBM]

Amadou Onana says he has “mixed feelings” after scoring a late equaliser in Everton’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday evening. [EFC]

Sean Dyche believes his Everton side can learn to cope better with expectations but praised the team’s resilience as they grew throughout Monday’s contest en route to securing a crucial point at home to Crystal Palace:

“First half, we were off and they were a side with a new manager sitting in the ground. They had a bit of an edge about them - they played well, I thought. We weren’t miles off it, but we were off with the ball and we didn’t look brave. We were too timid and played backwards too much. I spoke to them at half-time and said, ‘Look, the expectation changes when you play these games, you can feel it in the stadium’. You have to play up to that. Second half we did more. I think we can still do more, but we asked more questions of the opposition. They scored a good goal with a clean strike, but it was a much better performance in the second half.” [EFC]

The decision on Everton’s appeal against the ten-point deduction levied by the Premier League will be released in the next 48 hours. [Daily Mail]

Roy Hodgson stepped down as Crystal Palace manager hours before their Premier League meeting with Everton. [BBC]

Wearing his heart on his sleeve, Sean Dyche discussed the predicament the team is in and his plan to get out was covered in his programme notes:

All of our focus, all of our energy has to be on ourselves and keeping the belief in what we are building here. That was always the message but it has been refocused since the Premier League commission’s decision to deduct us 10 points earlier in the season, a sanction we have appealed. Regardless of the outcome of that, we must remain steadfast in our self-belief.

Everton’s Karoline Olesen will be sidelined for a “short period” but avoided a serious injury against West Ham on Sunday. [BBC]

Josh Wander here at Goodison tonight. Witnessing a classic so far pic.twitter.com/zg20DSTlPS — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) February 19, 2024

The Everton FC Heritage Society have presented Séamus Coleman with the illustrious Dixie Dean Memorial Award.

Tottenham and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Everton star James Garner ahead of a potential summer swoop. [Football Insider]

Manchester United are plotting a stunning double raid on Everton for Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite as Sir Jim Ratcliffe works on building a formidable recruitment team. [Team Talk]

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has revealed Everton loanee Mason Holgate apologised to his team-mates after his red card debacle in the 5-0 home defeat to Brighton. [Echo]

Before kick-off tonight, legendary left-back Pat van den Hauwe will be presented with his Everton Giant award. #EVECRY pic.twitter.com/ei0LypcoMj — Everton (@Everton) February 19, 2024

What To Watch

Manchester City take on Brentford in the Premier League. The Champions League knockout round continues with Inter Milan playing Atletico Madrid along with Borussia Dortmund travelling to Paris to take on PSG.

Full schedule of games here.

