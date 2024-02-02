Friday’s Everton News: Squad fitness latest, Holgate departs, McNeil grateful for support

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“The balance is there but the final moment of truth is the bit that pays you back. That moment of clarity in front of goal or that final pass, that final delivery, that is the icing on the cake, if you like...we know it’s a season’s work and we need everyone currently and ever more so with the injuries that we’ve got,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Dyche also revealed that Idrissa Gana Gueye is available for Everton’s match tomorrow against Spurs, while Amadou Onana and Arnaut Danjuma are both doubtful. [EFC]

The money from 777 Partners continues to pour in to keep the Blues afloat.

Everton have been provided a further £30m in funding from prospective owners 777 Partners.



Takes the total of loan from the American investment firm to £180m.



If resolution on appeal hearing comes mid-February then Premier League decision on takeover could quickly follow. #EFC — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) February 1, 2024

Under-21s midfielder Sean McAllister joins Scottish side Inverness Caledonian Thistle on loan. [EFC]

Everton Women sign 21-year-old striker Eleanor Dale. [EFC]

Confirmation that Mason Holgate will be heading to Sheffield United. [EFC]

Everton and Southampton have now agreed to terminate the loan spell of defender Mason Holgate. The 27 year old is set to join Sheffield United pending a medical https://t.co/JmrJHdGhIE — The Bobble (@ElBobble) February 1, 2024

“It was a difficult period for us both, I could have had time off to be with her but Meg insisted I went in every day, trained and played. I think we both agreed on that front early on - for my own sanity, really, because she knows how much I love football. That’s what kept me distracted for a few hours at a time. But there’s no getting away from the fact it was a tough time.” reflects Dwight McNeil on what has been a challenging time for long-time girlfriend and himself. [EFC]

There was plenty of interest in Ben Godfrey in this transfer window.

Everton have rejected an approach from AC Milan for defender Ben Godfrey pic.twitter.com/8cbbDj5PBj — The Bobble (@ElBobble) January 31, 2024

Jordan Pickford reflects on his sterling performance against Fulham as the Blues kept a clean sheet. [Echo]

