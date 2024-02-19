Everton vs Crystal Palace: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Doucoure returns, Harrison dropped

Starting Lineups

Everton

Sean Dyche has dropped Jack Harrison with Ashley Young getting the nod, and Abdoulaye Doucoure returns to the starting XI.

Crystal Palace

The Toffees had been linked with a move for midfielder Adam Wharton, who is in the lineup today.

Your Palace XI to take on Everton #CPFC | #EVECRY — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 19, 2024

Preview

Everton haven’t had a Premier League win in about two months. Normally that would assure relegation, but the Blues have had some draws in that span that have kept their points total ticking over.

However, word has it that we could hear the results of Everton’s points deduction appeal this week and a much-needed win would be a welcome boost up the league table as we get into the business end of the season.

Tonight’s visitors Crystal Palace are undergoing their own turmoil. While earlier on in the season they had racked up some wins, injuries to key players like Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have wrecked the Eagles’ season and now they’re hovering right above the relegation zone. Roy Hodgson was about to get sacked when he was taken ill during training, and it looks like Oliver Glasner is waiting in the wings ready to take over.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 25

Date and start time: Monday, February 19th at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m ET / 8:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 47°F/8°C, cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 7 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo, Peacock - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, nbcsports.com, Sky GO Extra, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: The live blog will commence an hour before kickoff with the lineup announcements.

Last Meeting

The Toffees have already seen a lot of the Eagles this season - the away leg of their league game that the Blues won with a late winner from Idrissa Gueye, a scoreless draw at Selhurst Park in the third round of the FA Cup, and then a 1-0 win at Goodison Park in the ensuing replay thanks to Andre Gomes’ banger of a freekick.