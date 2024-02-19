Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace: Final | Onana saves Blues’ blushes

Live Blog

90+6’ - There’s the final whistle. Final score 1-1, is that a point gained for the Blues, or two dropped?

90+4’ - Palace are happy to just see out the clock at this point.

Lerma booked, fouls Harrison and it’s a freekick again, this time from the halfway line. Pickford hoofs it into the box but Palace send it right back.

90+1’ - Andersen fouls DCL, freekick in the Palace half. Blues can’t create an opportunity out of it though.

90’ - It’ll be six minutes added on.

Great cross from Harrison, no blue shirts close to it, another chance to cross in from Myko, Beto’s diving header is wide.

89’ - Beto and DCL can’t quite get the ball out of their respective feet and a shooting opportunity is missed.

87’ - The noise level has gone 0 to 100 in just a few minutes. Everton have a freekick deep down the left now as Onana is fouled. McNeil takes, oooh Tarky heads over! He didn’t expect that to come to him, ohhh.

84’ - Tarky cross into the box, headed down to Garner whose shot is parried wide for a corner. McNeil inswinger, GOAL!!! Onana rises highest and heads down and in!!!! It’s 1-1!

80’ - Delightful cross from McNeil, DCL only attacks the ball half-heartedly and heads wide, again.

77’ - Palace win another corner on the Everton right. Everton clear.

Now the Blues are attacking, Harrison can’t get a shot off. Cross into the box, DCL heads it down but it doesn’t get to Beto.

72’ - More changes, as Beto is now on for Doucoure, while Palace take off Edouard for defender Ahamada.

66’ - Changes now, with Young and Gana coming off, Harrison and Onana are on now.

Goal to Palace. Everton unable to clear their lines, ball falls to their old nemesis Jordan Ayew and he slams home a shot past the diving Pickford into the far side netting. All to do for the Blues now with Palace leading 1-0.

63’ - A Tarky block sets Godfrey off on a swashbuckling run, his ball to McNeil is good, but the winger takes too long on it and gets a corner instead. Inswinger is good, chance!! Tarky’s header punched away by Johnstone, rebound fired on goal by Gueye, deflected to Doucs who tries to tap in but cleared off the line, Godfrey was diving in too! Oooh.

60’ - Freekick from the right, same territory as that DCL goal for the 3-2 win against this very opponent at this end too. Cleared, comes out to Myko who tries a first-time volley, blocked and now Gana takes his one wild shot per game on the rebound.

Onana and Harrison are getting ready to come on.

59’ - A well-timed challenge from Godfrey wins him a round of applause and the noise has ratcheted up a hair as the Blues move it about quicker.

57’ - Palace corner now from their right. Inswinger, headed up in the air, Edouard tries a flamboyant scissor-kick and it goes well over.

56’ - A bad bounce off a Tarky header allows Mitchell to get through on goal, but Pickford is quick out of the blocks and smothers the shot, whew!

54’ - Everton are attacking the Gwladys Street End, and the Blues are going to need that legendary support there to get a goal in that end.

Ooh, a quick move up and the Blues are passing it quickly, ball comes to Garner and he measures up a shot but puts it well wide and over.

51’ - Mateta and Branthwaite go for a ball on the edge of the box, and the Palace man goes over looking for a penalty. Paul Tierney not interested, and apparently neither is VAR.

50’ - The Goodison crowd is getting very testy here.

47’ - Young gives away a freekick from a dangerous spot in his own half. Palace waste the freekick, luckily.

46’ - Second half underway.

Halftime Thoughts - Everton have looked ponderous on the ball when they’ve had it, while the visitors are moving the ball around much quicker, but neither side has shown any real quality in the opposing box.

45’- Just the one minute to be added on.

Freekick on the right for the Blues, overhit and wasted, there’s the halftime whistle.

40’ - End-to-end here as both sides are terrible at clearing the danger and are creating half-chances from mistakes.

38’ - Palace get a corner on the Everton right. DCL heads it away, ball back in and Richards’ header blocked by Tarky for another corner.

Outswinger again, Mateta’s header deflects off Godfrey, Pickford beaten but Young hooks clear off the line for another corner! This one from the right is collected confidently by Pickford, but his throw is poor and the danger is cleared.

35’ - Palace break with a delightful sequence of passing and sets Lerma up with a shot and the Blues are very lucky the finish was awful.

31’ - Gana fouls Mitchell and Palace have a freekick on the left wing. Wharton puts it into the box, Blues take a couple of attempts but do clear the danger.

28’ - DCL almost gets to a Doucs’ flick-on. Then a Myko cross goes over DCL and Young can’t make solid contact. The Blues have been on the ball a lot more in the last few minutes.

25’ - Andersen handball ends an Everton counter, and it’s a freekick. Taken short to DCL and he’s cut down by Lerma on the edge of the box! Not a penalty, he was outside the box.

In the right channel, edge of the box, Garner and McNeil standing over it. Garner takes, over the wall and well over the bar too, ugh.

23’ - Now McNeil breaks down the left and his early cross is met perfectly by DCL, and it’s... wide, sigh. Of course.

22’ - Twice now Tarky has made excellent interceptions in the last couple of minutes. His positioning has been excellent so far.

17’ - Great tackle from Idrissa Gueye springs a counter, quick passes and Doucoure is very close to releasing Young but Wharton cuts it out.

15’ - Pickford spots a DCL run and almost finds him with a long clearance, but it bounces through to Johnstone.

Another long ball from Pickers and this time it’s to McNeil who is muscled off the ball by Ward, ball bounces to Doucs and his snap shot bobbles wide. First shot for the Blues.

13’ - Everton freekick on the right, edge of the attacking third. Garner delivers, Palace clear easily.

The murmurs of discontent from a mostly quiet Goodison can be heard. Everton simply aren’t doing enough with the ball when they have it.

12’ - First shot on target from Palace as Edouard’s grasscutter is straight at Pickford. Palace are able to find an open man in the Everton half a bit too easily.

8’ - Everton corner as Ward heads out a Tarkowski diagonal looking for Vitalii Mykolenko. James Garner takes, into the box, and cleared out.

6’ - Dominic Calvert-Lewin does well to get to a cross from Dwight McNeil, and Abdoulaye Doucoure is very close to getting to the ball but Palace clear.

4’ - The visitors are doing better on the ball, stringing together some passes and are funneling the ball in from their left. James Tarkowski does well to stretch and cut out the cross for the game’s first corner. That is cleared and Jordan Pickford claims the second ball back in.

1’ - Palace get us underway.

Z-Cars greets the players out of the tunnel as they come out to a crisp Goodison evening. The loud roar from the crowd turns into a chorus of jeers as the Premier league anthem plays. It appears we could have an announcement on the result of Everton’s appeal of the ten-point deduction this week.

Starting Lineups

Everton

Sean Dyche has dropped Jack Harrison with Ashley Young getting the nod, and Abdoulaye Doucoure returns to the starting XI.

Crystal Palace

The Toffees had been linked with a move for midfielder Adam Wharton, who is in the lineup today.

Your Palace XI to take on Everton #CPFC | #EVECRY — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 19, 2024

Preview

Everton haven’t had a Premier League win in about two months. Normally that would assure relegation, but the Blues have had some draws in that span that have kept their points total ticking over.

However, word has it that we could hear the results of Everton’s points deduction appeal this week and a much-needed win would be a welcome boost up the league table as we get into the business end of the season.

Tonight’s visitors Crystal Palace are undergoing their own turmoil. While earlier on in the season they had racked up some wins, injuries to key players like Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have wrecked the Eagles’ season and now they’re hovering right above the relegation zone. Roy Hodgson was about to get sacked when he was taken ill during training, and it looks like Oliver Glasner is waiting in the wings ready to take over.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 25

Date and start time: Monday, February 19th at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m ET / 8:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 47°F/8°C, cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 7 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo, Peacock - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, nbcsports.com, Sky GO Extra, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: The live blog will commence an hour before kickoff with the lineup announcements.

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Toffees have already seen a lot of the Eagles this season - the away leg of their league game that the Blues won with a late winner from Idrissa Gueye, a scoreless draw at Selhurst Park in the third round of the FA Cup, and then a 1-0 win at Goodison Park in the ensuing replay thanks to Andre Gomes’ banger of a freekick.