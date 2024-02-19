Everton Women 2-0 West Ham United: Late Italian job deals Hammer blow

Everton Women captain Megan Finnigan paid tribute to her teammates as Italian duo Martina Piemonte and Aurora Galli struck late on to hand the Blues a first home win of the season.

Piemonte’s towering header from Galli’s free kick opened the scoring on 83 minutes before the former AC Milan striker turned provider to release the midfielder, who curled a powerful effort into the top corner to seal the points and move the Toffees to ninth.

The only negative for Brian Sorensen ahead of the international break was the sight of Karoline Olesen leaving the pitch on a stretcher. The boss confirmed that it is not a break but it is a ‘big injury.’

The win ends a four-game losing streak in the WSL for Everton and is the first time they have completed a league double over the Hammers in four attempts.

And skipper Finnigan couldn’t hide her delight as she addressed the fans immediately after the final whistle.

“I’m absolutely buzzing with the three points today. A first win of the season at Walton Hall Park, it’s definitely felt like a long time coming,” she said.

“The girls were amazing, they put in a really good shift and thank you [the fans] for your support. “Hopefully we can now kick on after the international break. “Up the Toffees!”

With Rikke Madsen and Heather Payne the only changes from the side who dispatched Nottingham Forest 7-1 the previous week, the Toffees came into the fixture in a confident mood.

But it was the visitors who started the brighter; Katrina Gorry’s effort from the edge of the area went narrowly wide before Finnigan did brilliantly to clear the in-form Viviane Asseyi’s goalbound header off the line moments later, although the assistant’s flag was eventually raised for an infringement.

Lucy Hope fashioned Everton’s first real chance with an acrobatic effort while on the floor. The midfielder’s initial shot was blocked but she managed to direct the looping ball goalward from her horizontal position only to see her audacious attempt almost catch out Mackenzie Arnold in the West Ham goal.

The Hammers’ stopper was again called into action to deny Madsen on the half-hour mark. The Dane did well to get her shot away but couldn’t beat the Australian.

Into the second 45 and it was the visitors who again started the brightest; Kirstie Mewis turned well but her effort was saved by Courtney Brosnan.

At the other end, Payne and Hope linked up well as the former’s enticing cross was well anticipated and collected by Arnold as neither side seemed content with settling for a point.

But it was the Blues who struck first through substitute Piemonte on 83 minutes. The Italian met Galli’s free kick with a towering finish that would have made every famous Everton no.9 in history beam with pride and admiration.

And the striker was not done winning aerial battles. Three minutes later Piemonte was the victor in a headed duel that saw the ball fall kindly into the path of the onrushing Galli.

The 27-year-old’s flair for spectacular finishes was evident as she turned her marker inside out before arrowing her left-footed drive into the top corner to emphatically seal a priceless three points for her side.

Injury-time sub Olesen was then herself victim of injury after being penalised for a foul. The Dane left the pitch on a stretcher in what was the only dampener on an otherwise positive day for Sorensen and his team.

Next up for Everton after the international break is a trip to second-place Manchester City on Saturday, 2 March followed by an Adobe Women’s quarter-final clash with holders Chelsea at Walton Hall Park a week later.