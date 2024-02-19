Everton vs Crystal Palace: The Opposition View | Weary Eagles hoping to derail Blues

Everton have been positive in recent weeks, yet have certainly stalled some since catching a bit of a hot streak from mid-September to mid-December; three points would push them out of relegation territory ahead of Luton Town, but it will not be simple. Against Crystal Palace, they face a side for a fourth time this season; yet they can’t be said to be in as good a condition as in the other three.

The side recently took a 1-0 victory against the Eagles, and will be looking to go back-to-back against a side in some disarray as of now.

Reports suggest that Roy Hodgson is on the way out of Palace, yet nothing has been solidified yet. The side is sliding and if the Toffees can take three from a team that has had the best of them this year, they will be only two points off of them in the race to stay away from relegation territory.

But between an out-of-form side, and one scrapping and clawing, who will win on Monday night? Only time will ultimately tell.

Ahead of Monday night’s big game, we spoke to Jon Hanna from Palace site The Eagles Beak:

RBM: First off Jon, how has the season gone? It’s been an inconsistent year for sure, so how are the supporters and the side handling the year?

JH: The season has been underwhelming, really. Given the positive and even exuberant end to last season, this season has effectively stalled from the off. Probably running it back with Roy, when he was only ever going to be a stop-gap, inevitably has led to a sense of treading water. Add to that significant injuries to three of our four most prominent players (Eze, Doucoure, Olise)...

RBM: Tell us about the relationship the supporters have right now with Roy; how and why has it soured?

JH: So a couple of things - firstly, I think there is a pragmatism to Roy that works well when you pick up points/win games. But if you are losing most games, there is a sense of what the point is in playing essentially negative football, giving little excitement to the match-going fan while also not getting the points. Added to that he has made several strange comments to the media, which have betrayed a mistrust of our younger players and some have seemed to be quite targeted at the fans for ‘not knowing how good we’ve got it’ I don’t know a single Palace fan who thinks we are entitled to anything, but we do want to see our team giving it their best, at least trying to play positive, assertive football. Of late, we haven’t looked close to that. Lastly, Roy has definite favorites whose continued selection has mystified the fanbase, as well as his stubbornness about changing things via subs.

RBM: What does this side need to do - other than staying healthy - to make a more consistent team moving forward?

JH: Staying healthy is a critical one! Aside from that, I’m very positive about our 2 January recruits; both Wharton and Munoz have already demonstrated lots of promise and will only get better. The big question is how well our squad can take to the (almost definite) new manager’s approach.

RBM: would be changed to ask what the new boss, caretaker manager or prospective candidate would bring in juxtaposition to Roy and Patrick Vieira before him.

JH: So I think more than anything, we just need a change, a different voice, a different approach. I think with any manager, there is a risk that things run dry or lose their effect. But also, our team just doesn’t look like they know how to win games at the moment. So a confident approach where Glasner (or someone) can instill a way of playing, a football philosophy if you will, which can instill a belief that this is how we are going to play, and if you do these things, it will lead to chances/goals/wins rather than basing our approach around staying in games and allowing for individual moments of class to be the difference.

RBM: Who is an underrated dangerman for the Palace team that people do not recognize as readily as they should?

JH: I think Mateta has quietly had a really effective season.

RBM: How do you expect Palace to set up on Monday, and which of Palace’s players do you think can cause Everton the most issues in the game itself?

JH: It is still a bit murky, but I think it's looking like it might still be Roy for this final game (which is a bit of a strange approach if everyone knows he’s leaving after that - making it feel a bit like a testimonial, when in fact it's a massively important six pointer!) If it's Roy, I expect him to stick to his 4-2-3-1; if it’s Glasner, who knows, but I think we could see a first outing of the 3- 4 -2 -1 and expect Munoz to be given license to become an extra attacker from nominal right wing-back.

RBM: Finally, what’s your prediction for Monday’s affair?