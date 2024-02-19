Monday’s Everton News: Dyche provides squad fitness latest, Everton Women victorious

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out some clips from training as the squad prepares for today’s match against Crystal Palace.

Sean Dyche provides the squad fitness latest ahead of the pivotal game. [EFC]

“I think there’s a belief in the group. It’s not just my belief in them. I think their ownership of it has grown. As a group, I think their demands have risen. They demand more from each other and I think that’s given some positives....there is an awareness of the opposition and a tactical understanding, but we’ve always kept the straight-forward thinking that it’s about us. We have to make the game about us – particularly at Goodison. We want to take the game on and we have to have that mentality,” says Dyche. [EFC]

Hear more from the manager below.

Everton may avoid any further spending to Tottenham on the Dele Alli deal due to his most recent injury setback. [Mirror]

Pickford wins Premier League Save of the Month for January. [EFC]

Everton and England's number one.



Eight clean sheets and counting for @JPickford1 this season. ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/uFi1bjh3sj — Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2024

“This is my first full season in a Premier League squad, so to be staking a claim for a spot in the team is always positive. Hopefully, when I get my minutes I can take my chance, and hopefully, I keep getting minutes,” says Lewis Dobbin. [EFC]

Everton Women defeat West Ham 2-0. [RBM]

What to Watch

Matchday! Everton take on Crystal Palace desperately needing a win.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook