Everton vs Crystal Palace: Match Preview | A pivotal game ahead of a pivotal week

Everton face Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Monday in a huge game at the foot of the table to start what is likely to be a pivotal week for the club.

The Toffees know a victory will lift them out of the relegation zone after Luton lost narrowly to Manchester United on Sunday.

Off the pitch, the result of their appeal against their 10-point deduction is imminent. Mid-February was the fairly vague deadline for a result, so this week now looks extremely likely.

If Everton get some points back and beat Palace it could send them well clear of the bottom three, not completely banishing relegation fears (remember the second charge) but giving them valuable breathing space and a potential route to securing safety well before the final few weeks of the season.

The Blues are without a win in seven Premier League games but they have played Manchester City and Tottenham twice on that run, as well as upwardly mobile Aston Villa, which offers some mitigation.

The majority of Everton’s home games between now and the end of the season are against teams around them in the table. It is those fixtures that will decide their fate.

The opposition

Crystal Palace find themselves in a bit of crisis, with uncertainty on and off the pitch.

The Eagles have won just two of their last 15 games in all competitions to exit the FA Cup and slide down the league.

The fans have held protests against the club’s board in recent matches, accusing them of lacking direction and ambition. That includes bring back Roy Hodgson on a one-year deal after he kept them up on a short-term contract last season.

There have been reports that the 76-year-old is about to be sacked and replaced by former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner. But matters have been complicated by Hodgson falling ill at training on Thursday and is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

Coach Paddy McCarthy is reportedly set to take charge of the Palace team at Goodison while a succession plan is put in place for Glasner to take over from Hodgson, who they are unlikely to want to sack from his hospital bed.

This will be the fourth time the sides have met in the last four months, with Everton winning 3-2 at Selhurst Park in November before drawing 0-0 in the FA Cup last month and beating them 1-0 at Goodison in the replay.

Previous meeting

Everton 1-0 Crystal Palace, 17 January 2024

As mentioned, Everton edged past the Eagles in a FA Cup third round replay on a freezing night in January courtesy of Andre Gomes’ brilliant free-kick.

Team news

Sean Dyche says Abdoulaye Doucoure is “back in his thinking” after the midfielder recovered from a second hamstring injury that has seen him play just one of Everton’s last 10 matches.

Amadou Onana and Seamus Coleman are fine after making their comebacks from injury off the bench last weekend.

Andre Gomes and Arnaut Danjuma are still a few weeks away from a return.

What they said

Everton manager Sean Dyche: “I think the noise around it changes, but, at the end of the day, the mentality we’ve been trying to build here is that every game is a big game here; every game is an important game, so we find that consistency in the mentality of the group.

“I think there’s a belief in the group. It’s not just my belief in them. I think their ownership of it has grown. As a group, I think their demands have risen. They demand more from each other and I think that’s given some positives.

“Sometimes, your job as managers, coaches, and players, is it look through the actual outcome and result, and see what we’re doing; see what the performances are. I think we’ve played some very tough sides, and we’ve a very small margin away from winning, certainly a couple of those games.

“All the noise – xG, and I have used it myself because the level of it has been extraordinary – but you have to put it into action. I’ve spoken to the players endlessly about it. Even my words – the idea of good xG, good performances, and all that – that’s all well and good. But we can’t wait for it to happen. You have to make it happen and that’s the next step. I think we’re very close to that.”

Final word

This has been circled in the calendar as a pivotal game in a while. It is the chance to escape the drop zone and reel another club into the mire. Add that to any points received back in the appeal and this could be a turning point in the season.