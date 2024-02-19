Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace: Match Report & Instant Reaction | Onana rescues point, Blues out of relegation zone

Lots of the conversation leading up to the match had little to do with the on field match that was to be played. Roy Hodgson being fired, his admission to hospital and his resignation, Everton’s appeal decision delay and the pending approval of the club’s takeover by 777 Partners. With all this going on there was still the need to send out a team and compete in this six pointer with both teams desperate to get points which would drag them away from the relegation zone.

Everton had got the better of Crystal Palace in recent times, and were unbeaten in six meetings with their opponents. They had already met three times this season, once in the league and twice in the FA Cup. Their third-round FA Cup tie required a replay, after the pair drew 0-0 at Selhurst Park. Everton advanced to the fourth round after Andre Gomes’ 42nd-minute goal proved the difference at Goodison. Their other meeting came in the reverse fixture earlier this season, in which Sean Dyche’s side were 3-2 winners.

Team News

Everton made one change to the side who lost against Manchester City last weekend. Great news as midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has recovered from a hamstring injury and went straight into the team with Jack Harrison dropped to the bench.

Palace made three changes to the side who lost against Chelsea in Roy Hodgson’s final match in charge of the club. Sam Johnstone replaced Dean Henderson in goal, captain Joel Ward returned in defence and Odsonne Edouard came in for Matheus Franca in attack. The team was set up for an emphasis on attacking so there was a potential for Everton to take advantage of the open spaces on counter attack.

Match Review

The Goodison crowd was ready for this one and before the kick-off, legendary left-back Pat van den Hauwe was presented with his Everton Giant award. It was another night under the lights at Goodison Park. Would it be added to the pantheon of magical nights for Evertonians?

Paul Tierney blew the whistle to get the match underway with the Evertonians in full voice. Palace were quick to get the ball under control and get the ball forward. A quick ball into Mateta was blocked by Tarkowski and the captain was slow to get up. Everton then got on the ball and the movement of Calvert Lewin was creating issues for Palace. Neither team was getting any sustained control or pressure.

Palace had the first shot on target when Branthwaite pinched and was caught up field but Odsonne Eduard could not provide the shot that would trouble Pickford. Everton started to more possession and Doucoure was able to get the team’s first chance but his shot was wide.

It was then a ball out to McNeil who laid it on a plate for Calvert Lewin but the striker powered the ball just wide of the post. The pressure was building and Jefferson Lerma lazily took down Calvert Lewin on the edge of the box. McNeil and Garner stood over the free kick and Garner took the chance but his shot curled wide of the post.

Calvert Lewin was then inches from getting in on the keeper after a lovely flick from Doucoure but it didn’t make it to the striker. Seconds later, Mykolenko crossed the ball and Ashley Young met it and the ball went well wide. Patterson and Beto were up off the bench warming up after just 30 miinutes. A possible early change?

Palace showed why they are struggling when the ball landed on the foot of Lerma just inside the penalty box but his shot was weak and poor. The red mist was descending on the Goodison crowd as Tierney refused to give a foul on McNeil and the ensuing play saw Ashley Young clear the corner off the line. It was all getting very bitty and Pickford was trying to calm his team down.

One added minute of extra time was announced and when young was pulled down by Wharton, it was Garner who lined up the cross. Sadly, the cross was overhit and Paul Tierney had seen enough and blew the whistle to end the half.

The second half started with no changes other than the Toffees heading toward the Gwladys Street End. Neither team came out trying to exert themselves. There were nervous looks when Lerma was dragged down but it was outside of the box so VAR couldn’t do anything. At this point, either team would have taken a 1-0 but neither team looked like they could get one.

It was a good moment of control by Calvert Lewin that allowed support to arrive and in the end James Garner was unable to get a shot on net. It was then up to Pickford to scramble out of is goal to cut down the angle as Mitchell broke in on goal which stopped a goal. Palace were starting to control the play and an overhead kick by Eduard went flying over the bar.

Another free kick from Garner was cleared by Palace but the rocket from Mykolenko was excellent but a Palace defender got it clear. Dyche was up chatting with his team to consider his options and it was Harrison and Onana who were stripping off in preparation for their introduction. A nice run from Godfrey ended with a corner and the Goodison faithful were loving the effort.

The resulting corner saw Palace scramble the ball off the line twice with both Tarkowski and Doucoure being denied. The Goodison crowd were as loud as ever and the team was responding. It was Gueye and Young who made way for Onana and Harrison who had waited patiently for their introduction.

Seconds later, out of nowhere, Jordan Ayew took a ball that was laid off by Mateta and rocketed it into the far corner to give Palace the lead. Everton were getting into the groove and the cruelty of football was on full show.

Dyche needed the result and it was Beto who was then ready to be introduced and it was Doucoure who was brought off. Odsonne Eduard was brought off by Palace for Ahamada to tighten up at the back end.

With 20 minutes to play, Palace were collapsing deeper and deeper. They were also willing to slow down play to chew up the minutes. Everton were controlling the play but not getting any end product. A nice ball from McNeil into Calvert Lewin was headed just wide of the post.

The last ten minutes arrived and the Goodison crowd was on edge and frustrated with what they were watching. James Garner was then denied by Sam Johnstone and it was quickly followed by a corner which was met by a towering Amadou Onana who sailed into the six yard box and thumped the header into the corner. Goodison erupts and Palace had to be thinking about how they were up by one against Chelsea and lost 3-1 in extra time.

The pressure was mounting on Palace and when Ahamada fouled McNeil on the edge of the box it was up to him to deliver the cross and it was James Tarkowski who should have done better. Palace brought off Adam Wharton and put on Ozoh. Spirit of the Blues was ringing out around Goodison as the fourth official put up his board that had a big nunmber 6 on it.

A free kick was given for a foul on Calvert Lewin and everyone was in the box waiting for the cross but it couldn’t connect. The Palace keeper was single handedly using up all of the minutes. A yellow card was given to Lerma for blocking off Harrison. A ridiculous situation occurred when the referee asked Godfrey to move back for a throw in when he was almost at his own corner flag. That same referee then blew the whistle and ended the game.

Everton ended the day out of the relegation zone and put them ahead of Luton on goal difference.

Man of the Match - Amadou Onana - The team was just struggling to get things going throughout the game and it was only when Dyche made the changes and introduced Amadou Onana that the team started to move the ball quicker. It was also his excellent goal that saved the team from a humiliating defeat.

Instant Reaction

In his programme notes, Dyche talked about the importance of the transition game. He said, “when you are working so hard defensively, playing and being effective with the ball when you do have it is the biggest challenge of all. The key to a total performance is how many times you can transition from defence to attack efficiently.” The inability of the team to play the ball through the middle was something that was a problem for the team tonight. The ball was only getting to Calvert Lewin when the long diagonal pass was used. It was good to see Dyche keep both strikers on the pitch when Beto was introduced.

It was a game tonight played by two teams who were desperate to win but terrified to lose. At the end of the first half, Pickford had more touches than 8 of his teammates so it was not attacking. The game swung back and forth with neither team able to get the real chance to make a break. It was a game lacking quality and the tension was sapping it away. The tension was also being felt by both sets of fans. After playing matches against teams in the top half of the table, there will be more games against teams who are around us, in these games we have to do better than we did and a team that we need to catch should have been closer.

Jim Beglin was doing the commentary and his cynicism was ridiculous. It was disrespectful and he should reflect on his professionalism in the days ahead.

Getting Doucoure back into the squad was a great first step and getting 60 minutes into his legs will help moving forward. It was also nice to see Amadou Onana come on and get the goal but more importantly, power the team forward. His attacking play is far better than Gueye and that was the difference. We need goals and to get them, you have to attack. We ended the match with and xG of 1.66 against Palace who had an xG of 0.62.