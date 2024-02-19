Everton vs Crystal Palace: Opposition Analysis | Blues Set to Clip Eagles’ Wings

The end of the Premier League campaign is now less than three months away, with just over a third of the fixtures remaining. We are entering the business end of the season, where the title is decided, qualification for continental competition secured and relegation from the division determined.

Everton have failed to win a league game now in over two months: seven in all, with three draws and four defeats. In that period - which admittedly has contained a number of tough matches - the club has slid back into the drop zone and the time has come to reacquire the winning habit.

The weekend’s results have seen all but one of the team’s relegation rivals lose; the exception being Nottingham Forest, who pulled off a much-needed home win over West Ham United. On Monday night, the Blues entertain Crystal Palace, in a game which bears all the hallmarks of the classic six-pointer.

Form

Following a mid-table finish last term, the London outfit extended their interim manager Roy Hodgson’s contract for a year and spent around €38m on squad reinforcements. The club saw the departure of one-time star man Wilfried Zaha - once reportedly valued by them at over the €90m mark - on a free transfer, in addition to ageing club captain Luka Milivojevic. Arriving were teenage Brazilian forward Matheus Franca, Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, Arsenal defender Rob Holding and midfielder Jefferson Lerma, from Bournemouth.

The Eagles had appeared reinvigorated by the return of their old boss late last term and the early signs were that they’d continue to be a solid outfit this season, as they won three of their opening seven league games, with two defeats. Gradually though they started going off the boil, picking up just a lone victory from their next 12 outings - over a struggling Burnley. The South Londoners headed into the January transfer window off a badly needed win against Brentford and strengthened with the acquisition of touted Blackburn Rovers midfield youngster Adam Wharton, along with Colombian full back Daniel Munoz.

The club has continued to spiral, however and three defeats in the last four league games - including hammerings by Arsenal (5-0) and Brighton & Hove Albion (4-1) - served to pile the pressure on veteran boss Hodgson. In their only success, a 3-2 home win over bottom side Sheffield United, the team twice had to come from behind in order to secure the three points. Last time out, Palace led Chelsea and were hanging on to a draw before shipping two goals in added time and tellingly, the boos rang down at Selhurst Park.

The visitors arrive at Goodison Park in 16th place in the table, five points above Everton.

Style of Play

This section will not be particularly instructive, given the events of the past few days. Instead, I’ll summarize the team’s current situation.

With rumours abounding that the powers-that-be were moving to replace Hodgson came the sad news that the 76-year-old had been admitted to hospital after being taken ill during a team training session. Thankfully, the former England manager appears to be making a good recovery, but he certainly won’t be in the dugout at Goodison amid reports that he’s coached his last game at Palace and is due to be replaced imminently by former Eintracht Frankfurt chief Oliver Glasner.

Quite who will take charge of the team tonight is anyone’s guess, as will the tactics employed and players fielded.

Key men in Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Cheick Doucoure and Marc Guehi will be missing for the Everton match and it’s fair to say that the loss of such influential players has contributed strongly to the team’s poor performance this term. Eze and Olise are serious attacking talents, yet both have missed substantial portions of the season, whereas Guehi is a quality ball-playing defender and Doucoure a force in the midfield engine room. Losing these assets would derail any middling Premier League side.

Of Palace’s new players, Lerma has been the most impactful, having started 22 games in all competitions. Franca was only handed his first league start of the campaign against Chelsea last week, whereas winter arrivals Wharton and Munoz have appeared in both of the Eagles’ two most recent outings.

Player Assessment

Henderson has recently replaced Sam Johnstone in goal, but his numbers haven’t been great. The 26-year-old has conceded 20 times in eight league appearances, 2.7 more than could have been expected considering the quality of shots he’s faced. His save percentage sits at 57.8, which puts him in the bottom percentile of goalkeepers across Europe’s top divisions.

Joachim Andersen will be charged with holding the visitors’ backline together. He’s well-suited to repelling the sort of direct football often displayed by the Toffees, particularly crosses from deep positions. The rugged Dane wins 63.8% of his aerial duels and makes 4.96 clearances per 90 minutes. He reads the game well, but isn’t quick or mobile.

Solution

Given Everton’s current predicament, sitting 18th, a point behind Luton Town, having played a game more and without any league wins in two months, the side needs to get going and restore some momentum. During that barren run, the Blues have played both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur twice each, as well as Aston Villa, so it’s been a tough sequence and not one that the side has actually performed badly in.

Player absences, due to injury or international duty have strained a limited squad and this has to be taken into account. Mercifully, Abdoulaye Doucoure, who has morphed into the catalyst for Everton’s success on the pitch, is due to return to action tonight. This should remove some of the burden in front of goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been the recipient of sustained criticism from some quarters of the fan base in recent weeks, unfairly in my view.

Context is everything and Calvert-Lewin missing a few presentable chances has been only part of the story. The quality of service he’s receiving, from out wide and also through the middle has been poor and often he’s been left isolated, due to a lack of support. A lone striker with nobody near him is going to struggle to get anything going and this is both a systemic problem, given the way Everton play and also due to the limitations of the personnel available to Sean Dyche.

Yes, he’s on a long scoreless run, but I’m constantly hearing and seeing this referenced without it being acknowledged that Calvert-Lewin did find the back of the net just two games ago - against Spurs. That his headed effort brushed against an unaware Jack Harrison on the way in, resulting in the latter being awarded credit for the strike was unjust, but how some fans don’t see that as DCL’s goal, in order to perversely insist that he’s now gone 18 games without converting, I find puzzling.

Regardless, Calvert-Lewin has a great record against Palace and it’s a no-brainer to start him, with Doucoure providing running power and a threat from in behind. Harrison will be moved to the right and I can see Dyche deploying Ashley Young at full back, unless Seamus Coleman is ready to play from the start. In midfield, I can see Amadou Onana returning alongside Idrissa Gueye, with the ever-available James Garner, who’s played a lot of minutes potentially missing out.

I hear talk that this game is a must-not-lose for the Toffees and I can’t agree with that assessment. The visitors are in poor form, without a manager and are wrecked by injuries to key players - to a much greater degree than anything experienced by Everton this term. Ignoring the possibility of the Blues seeing any points restored via the ongoing appeal process, they will need to win at least five of their remaining 14 fixtures. If a home match against a struggling, injury-ravaged Eagles side is not one of those five games, then it’ll be a missed opportunity; I can’t see it any other way.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 Palace

Statistics provided courtesy of fbref.com and transfermarkt.com