Everton Women vs West Ham: WSL Match Preview

Everton Women head into a six pointer this weekend when they take on West Ham United at Walton Hall Park on Sunday.

The Blues will be hoping to carry over some of the scoring form that saw Brian Sorensen’s side dispatch Nottingham Forest 7-1 last week in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

The Toffees boss will be hoping that Elise Stenevik will be available after the defender returned to action at Grange Park last week. The Norwegian international has been battling a bout of sickness for the past few days and a late call will be made this weekend.

Emily Ramsey, Katrine Veje and the Holmgaard sisters all remain sidelined.

A win for Everton could see them climb as high as seventh if results go their way, with Sorensen keen to end a run of four straight league defeats.

But as the league’s lowest scorers with just ten, it remains to be seen who will get the nod up top. Both Toni Duggan and Martina Piemonte were on target against Forest last week, but Katja Snoeijs already has three goals this year, and may be preferred.

Should three up top be the chosen formation, the boss may hand a debut to new signing to Eleanor Dale, while Rikke Madsen’s blossoming partnership with Snoeijs may also influence his decision.

One who looks a certainty to start is on-loan star Kathrine Kuhl. The midfielder has made an impression since her arrival from Arsenal, including an eye-catching display in last week’s cup triumph.

The Opposition

Sitting one place above their hosts in ninth but on the same points tally, West Ham are the form team heading into this one after Rehanne Skinner’s side came from behind in their last game to shock high-flying Arsenal.

If the Hammers are to secure a result at Walton Hall Park, chances are Viviane Asseyi will be the one Skinner will look towards for goals. The French international striker tops her side's scoring charts this season and her goals will be key to the East London outfit pulling clear of the relegation zone.

Previous Meetings

Should Everton claim three points this weekend it will be the first double of the season after Karen Holmgaard’s solitary strike settled matters at the Chigwell Construction Stadium in December.

The Blues have not achieved a league double over their visitors in four attempts, and have four wins, three losses and two draws in their previous WSL fixtures with the Hammers.

Holmgaard will be a real miss against West Ham, the Dane scored the first in this fixture last month as the Blues ran out 3-0 winners in what was the last time Sorensen’s side kept a clean sheet in the league at Walton Hall Park.

Megan Finnigan and Aggie Beever-Jones were the day’s other scorers in January of last year.

Veteran striker Duggan also has fond memories of this fixture, having scored her first WSL goal in December 2021 at Walton Hall Park since returning to the club.

Here’s hoping some of that history can repeat itself on Sunday, as the Blues will want to head into the international break back to winning ways.

Everton Women vs West Ham United will take place at Walton Hall Park on Sunday at 1pm (BST).

The Toffees will also contest their FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea on Sunday, 10 March, also at 1pm (BST).