Friday’s Everton News: Doucoure returns, 777 Partners takeover latest

Check out some pictures from training (including an appearance from Abdoulaye Doucoure) as the Blues prepare for their match against Crystal Palace on Monday. [EFC]

“On a personal level, I’ve just had to be patient…stay ready. I’ve been working hard every day, I’ve made sure of that, so I’m ready for when my chances come around...I would like to have played more this season but it is one of those things…there is no benefit to going any other way. Why would I sulk? At the end of the day, I’m part of this group...I had to have that period where I had to rebuild and it took a lot of time. It took hours, weeks, months to get myself back to where I am now. I feel like I’m in a good place,” says Ben Godfrey. [EFC]

It looks like we’ll finally have an update on the 777 Partners takeover by the end of this month. [Echo]

“We can only control what we do and that’s winning at a weekend. I’m not sure what’s going on in terms of the points deduction. Without that, we’d be in the middle of the table. I feel like we’ve had a better season than what we had last season,” says James Garner. [BBC]

Crystal Palace will be without Roy Hodgson on the sidelines against the Blues on Monday. Our best wishes to Roy and his loved ones.

Following news that Roy Hodgson was taken ill during today’s training session, we can confirm that he is now stable and is currently undergoing tests in hospital.



Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Roy for a speedy recovery. — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 15, 2024

Tottenham are reportedly “confident” of signing Jarrad Branthwaite this summer. [Football Insider]

Everton in the Community participants share their thanks for the foundation.

Gary Lineker believes Jarrad Branthwaite has a shot at making the England squad for the EURO 2024 this summer. [GiveMeSport via The Rest Is Football Podcast]

