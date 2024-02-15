 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday’s Everton News: Onana Barcelona & Chelsea rumours, new stadium windfall, Jagielka support

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday.

By Peter Creer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton are set to generate revenue of over £240million once they move into their new stadium. [Football Insider 24/7]

Sean Dyche has admitted that he’s unsure Dele Alli will feature this season. [Daily Mail]

Conor Gallagher’s chances of a move away from Chelsea continue to grow. [Telegraph]

Barcelona could target more ‘muscle’ in the transfer market as part of a squad rebuild including Amadou Onana. [90 Min]

Chief commercial officer Richard Kenyon revealed on Wednesday that the Everton are making steady progress in tying up a new naming rights sponsor:

“We are continuing to make good progress in respect of stadium naming rights as we look to secure a suitable partner to benefit from this unique opportunity. This has been an extensive and thorough global process, one which is focused on finding the right long-term naming partner for our new home.”

Incredibly, it has been 50 years since Bob Latchford scored 30 goals in a season. Here is another part of the “Story of the Blues” series. [EFC]

Everton FC Photo by Harry Ormesher/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Katherine Kuhl says she’s delighted with her start as an Everton player after the midfielder got off the mark against Nottingham Forest. [EFC]

Everton FC has today given fans a first glimpse of the creative concept that will mark the club’s historic final season at Goodison Park. [EFC]

For the second season in succession, Everton Under-18s’ participation in the Liverpool Senior Cup has been ended by Marine. [EFC]

Phil Jagielka discusses the points deduction fiasco:

Chelsea have entered negotiations for Everton star Onana ahead of a summer move to the club. [Voetbalkrant]

To mark Valentine’s Day, Chris Beesley recalls when the romance of a Goodison Park return proved too strong for Howard Kendall. [Echo]

This is what being an Evertonian is all about......

What To Watch

The Europa League and Conference League knockout rounds begin with AC Milan, Benfica and

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook

More From Royal Blue Mersey

Everton News 24/7

Loading comments...