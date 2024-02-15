Thursday’s Everton News: Onana Barcelona & Chelsea rumours, new stadium windfall, Jagielka support

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton are set to generate revenue of over £240million once they move into their new stadium. [Football Insider 24/7]

Sean Dyche has admitted that he’s unsure Dele Alli will feature this season. [Daily Mail]

Had the absolute pleasure of visiting here with a camera yesterday, will be a feature on SSN tomorrow, it was awe inspiring! pic.twitter.com/9r1ZnNIIMw — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) February 14, 2024

Conor Gallagher’s chances of a move away from Chelsea continue to grow. [Telegraph]

Barcelona could target more ‘muscle’ in the transfer market as part of a squad rebuild including Amadou Onana. [90 Min]

Chief commercial officer Richard Kenyon revealed on Wednesday that the Everton are making steady progress in tying up a new naming rights sponsor:

“We are continuing to make good progress in respect of stadium naming rights as we look to secure a suitable partner to benefit from this unique opportunity. This has been an extensive and thorough global process, one which is focused on finding the right long-term naming partner for our new home.”

Incredibly, it has been 50 years since Bob Latchford scored 30 goals in a season. Here is another part of the “Story of the Blues” series. [EFC]

Katherine Kuhl says she’s delighted with her start as an Everton player after the midfielder got off the mark against Nottingham Forest. [EFC]

Everton FC has today given fans a first glimpse of the creative concept that will mark the club’s historic final season at Goodison Park. [EFC]

For the second season in succession, Everton Under-18s’ participation in the Liverpool Senior Cup has been ended by Marine. [EFC]

Phil Jagielka discusses the points deduction fiasco:

Chelsea have entered negotiations for Everton star Onana ahead of a summer move to the club. [Voetbalkrant]

To mark Valentine’s Day, Chris Beesley recalls when the romance of a Goodison Park return proved too strong for Howard Kendall. [Echo]

This is what being an Evertonian is all about......

2018 - my eldest takes my youngest by the hand at his first visit to Goodison.

Going to the seats where I used to sit with their Great Grandad.#goodisonmemories pic.twitter.com/n0H3cdb3RJ — Colin Butterworth (@anchorbutt) February 14, 2024

