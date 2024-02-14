Wednesday’s Everton News: Dyche provides injury update, Calvert-Lewin & Branthwaite rumours

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“Seamus [Coleman] got some more minutes at City. Hopefully, Doucs gets back with the group, he’s been building into that. Amadou Onana worked well when he came on (against Manchester City on Saturday), so we are beginning to get the group back to full fitness. That hopefully is going to be the last of these groups of injuries. Hopefully, we can keep everyone fitter for longer which will give us a way better chance of challenging ourselves for the rest of the season,” says Dyche. [EFC]

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is reportedly getting interest from other Premier League clubs. [Football Insider]

Crystal Palace may have some injury concerns of their own in their match against the Blues on Monday, with key players Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Marc Guehi all in doubt.

Hodgson: “We still don’t know when Eze, Olise and Guehi will be back, so we might be battling through like we have done tonight for a few more games before we can look at a team which will threaten the opposition a bit more than we have done today.” #CPFC — Edmund Brack (@EdmundBrack) February 12, 2024

Andy Johnson looks back fondly on his time with the club. [EFC]

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur continue to be heavily linked with Jarrad Branthwaite this summer. [Daily Mail]

Under-18s set to face off against Sunderland this Saturday. [SAFC]

