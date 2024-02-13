Tuesday’s Everton News: Can Uzun linked, Shearer advice for Calvert-Lewin

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

A tactical examination of Everton’s performance in their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City. [Echo]

Nurnberg wonderkid Can Uzun is likely to depart in the summer transfer window amid interest from Newcastle United, Everton and Fulham. [HITC]

Nottingham Forest 1-7 Everton Women: Adobe Women’s FA Cup Match Report

Blues turn on the style to wallop Forest and march into the next round. #EFC https://t.co/nPzr2VKg69 — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) February 12, 2024

Holders Chelsea have been handed a trip to Everton in the quarter-finals of the Women’s FA Cup. [BBC]

Three takeaways from the Manchester City loss on Saturday. [RBM]

Alan Shearer has reached out to Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin during his spell of 18 games without a goal to offer some advice on getting back to goalscoring ways. [The Rest is Football Podcast]

A look at Everton's debt position and the dilemma facing Moshiri, Everton's creditors and possible future owners https://t.co/txamruaGY6 — the esk (@theesk) February 9, 2024

Sean Dyche may soon be tempted to involve Halid Djankpata in the first-team setup following his performances for the Everton youth sides. However, with even Youssef Chermiti barely getting any minutes that does seem unlikely. [Goodison News]

There are three clear options for Everton’s FFP appeal decision. [iNews]

An enormous week ahead for Everton and English Football. The protest response has been just incredible. Let’s hope common sense prevails #EFC #PSR @premierleague pic.twitter.com/SOpU77jp8q — The Obstructed View Podcast ️ (@TObstructedView) February 11, 2024

It was a busy weekend of football for Everton loanees in action for their temporary clubs. Check out the overview of how the players performed in this week’s Loan Watch. [EFC]

Feb 12, 1910 - Liverpool 0-1 Everton. The Blues travelled to Anfield for the Merseyside Derby & came away victorious, thanks to a goal from Bert Freeman. pic.twitter.com/FFZIHey54Q — ThisDayInEvertonHistory (@TodayEFCHistory) February 12, 2023

