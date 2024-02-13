 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday’s Everton News: Can Uzun linked, Shearer advice for Calvert-Lewin

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday.

By Peter Creer
Nottingham Forest Women v Everton Women - Adobe Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

A tactical examination of Everton’s performance in their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City. [Echo]

Nurnberg wonderkid Can Uzun is likely to depart in the summer transfer window amid interest from Newcastle United, Everton and Fulham. [HITC]

Holders Chelsea have been handed a trip to Everton in the quarter-finals of the Women’s FA Cup. [BBC]

Three takeaways from the Manchester City loss on Saturday. [RBM]

Alan Shearer has reached out to Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin during his spell of 18 games without a goal to offer some advice on getting back to goalscoring ways. [The Rest is Football Podcast]

Sean Dyche may soon be tempted to involve Halid Djankpata in the first-team setup following his performances for the Everton youth sides. However, with even Youssef Chermiti barely getting any minutes that does seem unlikely. [Goodison News]

There are three clear options for Everton’s FFP appeal decision. [iNews]

It was a busy weekend of football for Everton loanees in action for their temporary clubs. Check out the overview of how the players performed in this week’s Loan Watch. [EFC]

