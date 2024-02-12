Nottingham Forest 1-7 Everton Women: Adobe Women’s FA Cup Match Report

Everton Women will be in Monday’s quarter final Adobe Women’s FA Cup draw after ruthlessly slaying Nottingham Forest in the Toffees' biggest away win since February 2017.

Kathrine Kuhl’s deft chip opened the scoring in what was her first goal for the club, before Martina Piemonte doubled the lead with a powerful header just before half-time.

Charlotte Greengrass gave Forest a glimmer of hope when she pulled one back just after the restart, but it turned out to be the catalyst for a goalfest that will hopefully spark some life into Everton’s WSL campaign.

Justine Vanhaevermaet restored the Blues’ two-goal advantage when she nodded home Kuhl’s corner from close range for her first goal for the club, before the Arsenal loanee’s effort rebounded off the post and onto the unfortunate Emily Batty and into the net for goal number four.

Emma Bissell, one of three changes made from the side that faced Chelsea in the WSL, was the next to get in on the scoring when she headed home the fifth, in what was another first Everton goal in the 84th minute.

But the Blues weren’t done as the game entered its final stages.

While Brian Sorensen’s side aren’t exactly in the position of bringing on a £100m substitute whose fee cost more than the entire opposition’s starting XI, Toni Duggan and Hanna Bennison are certainly useful options to call upon from the bench.

As is Karoline Olesen.

And it was the fresh-legged Dane who was felled by a late challenge in the penalty area before pulling the trigger which saw Everton awarded a penalty.

Duggan, who’d been denied a first FA Cup goal for the Toffees since 2013 a minute earlier, was as cool as could be from 12 yards to net the visitor’s sixth.

Quarter-final bound! ✊



Take a look back on all seven strikes from yesterday's win! pic.twitter.com/4mSHPpIhJc — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) February 12, 2024

Bennison got in on the act in stoppage time with a precise finish after the lively Olesen found her teammate inside the 18-yard box. The Swedish international’s goal was her first FA Cup goal for the Blues and rounded off the club’s biggest away win since putting eight past Brighouse Town in February 2017.

All eyes will be on tomorrow’s The One Show on BBC One when Sorensen’s side find out their quarter final opponents.

Focus then shifts quickly back to the WSL as West Ham United visit Walton Hall Park on Sunday in what will be a crucial WSL encounter.