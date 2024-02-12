Monday’s Everton News: Danjuma injury latest, Thelwell talks end-of-season strategy

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Manchester City 2-0. Watch the highlights below.

Here's our match recap and instant reaction after the game. [RBM]

Hear from Sean Dyche, James Tarkowski, and Jordan Pickford following the defeat.

Under-21s fall to Aston Villa 2-1. [RBM]

Everton Women rout Nottingham Forest 7-1 in the FA Cup. [EFC]

“Our football strategy is a long-term plan which we must remain focused on, even when the short-term reality can be incredibly challenging. But what drives me is the future that we can deliver here at Everton...we don’t yet know what the weeks and months ahead will bring - but I know the efforts of the manager and players will be matched by the passion of our fans. That passion is always valued and appreciated by everybody at the Club – and never taken for granted,” says Director of Football Kevin Thelwell. [EFC]

Leeds United may allow Jack Harrison to leave the club at the end of this season. [Football Insider]

According to Dyche, Danjuma may miss out on Everton’s next two matches due to injury. [Echo]

Under-18s fall to Middlesbrough 1-0. [EFC]

Tarkowski addressed Everton’s recent misfortune with refereeing decisions. [Mirror]

Under-21s goalkeeper Jack Barrett joins Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC on loan. [EFC]

