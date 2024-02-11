Everton Women vs Nottingham Forest: Adobe Women’s FA Cup match preview

Nottingham Forest boss Carly Davies has revealed she is a big admirer of Everton Women’s footballing style ahead of their Adobe Women’s FA Women’s Cup fifth round clash at Grange Park.

The Toffees are still without Katrine Veje, Karen and Sara Holmgaard and Emily Ramsey, while Brian Sorensen revealed that a couple of the squad are also being assessed but it is hoped that they will be ready for Sunday’s showdown.

Injuries aside, the Blues will go into the game as favourites but will be facing a side looking forward to testing themselves against WSL opposition, as Davies explains.

“We want to test ourselves against Everton, and I admire the football that they play. I like the style of football that Brian has adopted there,” she said. “They are very much a progressive, in possession football side, and very physically dominant in the way they play.

“They will try to hurt you in central areas, they play with a box midfield, which can be extremely difficult [to play against]. “So we know that we are going to have to be defensively disciplined and we expect to spend large parts of the game without the ball. “But that is something we are looking forward to and our players are looking forward to the opportunity to test themselves against top WSL opposition.”

The Opposition

Everton’s opponents currently lie in second place of FA Women’s National League North and are unbeaten in the third tier since current leaders Newcastle triumphed 1-0 at Grange Park in November.

Davies’ side did get revenge two months later in the North East, but still remain four points adrift of the Magpies.

Also second in terms of goals scored in the division, names like Sophie Domingo and Louanne Worsey will relish testing themselves against top-flight defenders but will know chances are more than likely to be at a premium in this one.

The Road to Round 5

Karoline Olesen’s first Everton goal and a Katja Snoeijs brace away at Aston Villa saw the Blues book their place in the fifth round in style in what has arguably been the standout performance of the season so far.

This will be Forest’s fifth match in the competition, having already seen off Sheffield FC, Sporting Khalsa, Boldmere St. Michaels and Plymouth Argyle along the way and scoring 19 goals in the process.

However, the Blues will be keen to secure a place in the last eight for the first time since 2022 and victory here followed by a favourable draw in the next round will having the Toffees faithful daring to dream in a season where they really need something to hold onto.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, there’s a match to be won at Grange Park first.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton Women takes place on Sunday, 11 February, kick-off 4pm (BST).