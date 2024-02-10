Everton at Man City: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview
Everton face what is likely their most difficult game of the season with a trip to Manchester City. The Blues have had little luck at the Etihad in recent years with how dominant Pep Guardiola’s side can be, but even plucky old Everton were able to steal a point from last season’s quadruple winners so you just never know how this game sometimes goes.
For their part City have looked a lot less infallible this season than any previous year in the last decade, but with their injury worries over superstars Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland now receding, Pep’s boys are looking imperious again.
Match Details
Competition: Premier League Matchweek 24
Date and start time: Saturday, February 10th at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m ET / 12:30 p.m. BST
Stadium: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Capacity: 53,400
Weather: 47°F/8°C, cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 7 mph winds
How to Watch/Listen
TV: USA Network, Universo, Peacock - United States; TNT Sports 1 - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, Star Sports Select 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport 5 Live, SiriusXM FC
Live stream: Fubo, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Gamethread: There will be no live blog for this game, our coverage will resume with the match recap and reaction.
Last Meeting
The Toffees only recently played City at Goodison Park, with the Blues soundly beaten as Jack Harrison grabbed a consolation goal in a 3-1 defeat. The Etihad was however the scene of one Demarai Gray’s best goals for the Blues, a second half wonderstrike to seal a 1-1 draw last season to aid the Toffees climb to safety.
