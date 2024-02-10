Everton at Man City: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton face what is likely their most difficult game of the season with a trip to Manchester City. The Blues have had little luck at the Etihad in recent years with how dominant Pep Guardiola’s side can be, but even plucky old Everton were able to steal a point from last season’s quadruple winners so you just never know how this game sometimes goes.

For their part City have looked a lot less infallible this season than any previous year in the last decade, but with their injury worries over superstars Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland now receding, Pep’s boys are looking imperious again.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 24

Date and start time: Saturday, February 10th at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 53,400

Weather: 47°F/8°C, cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 7 mph winds

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Toffees only recently played City at Goodison Park, with the Blues soundly beaten as Jack Harrison grabbed a consolation goal in a 3-1 defeat. The Etihad was however the scene of one Demarai Gray’s best goals for the Blues, a second half wonderstrike to seal a 1-1 draw last season to aid the Toffees climb to safety.