Thursday’s Everton News: Transfer Deadline Day is here, Boakye signs, Godfrey and Holgate rumours

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Deadline day has arrived.



Quiet day ahead blues? pic.twitter.com/tSK1A9Suf5 — EFC DAILY (@EFCdaily_) February 1, 2024

Ben Godfrey reaffirmed his motivation to keep “driving on” his teammates while helping Everton pick up positive results in every opportunity that comes his way:

“I don’t want to say we came away disappointed, but there were opportunities in which we could have come away with all three points,” he explained. “As they did, Jordan made some good saves, but it’s a positive thing that we got the clean sheet and are maybe looking at it thinking on another night we could have scored a couple of goals. In another game, I am sure our attacking lads put those away, and I am sure that will come in future games.”

Only Barcelona (54) and Bayern Munich (50) have missed more big chances this season than Everton’s 42 across Europe’s top five leagues. [Opta]

Everton have not received a penalty in 3,045 minutes of football (plus copious amounts of stoppage time since Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted from 12 yards out at Leicester City almost nine months ago on May 1 last year). [Echo]

This weekend, clubs again take centre stage as part of Green Football Weekend, as the world’s largest climate-football campaign mobilises fans, clubs, leagues and partners to take action on climate. [EFC]

Defender Megan Campbell has left Everton following the expiry of her short-term contract. [EFC]

Everton’s Ben Godfrey opens up amid fresh transfer speculation and Leeds United interest. [Yorkshire Live]

Everton have been approached by German side VfB Stuttgart over a move for Mason Holgate. [Football Insider]

Sheffield United are interested in Everton defensive duo Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate, according to Rob Dorsett. [Sky Sports]

Football fans with dementia have been given a tour of Everton football club ground as part of a scheme to help inspire memories through sport. [BBC]

Everton are looking to beat Liverpool to the singing of £25m Hoffenheim attacker Maximilian Beier. [Everton News]

✍️ | Kingsford Boakye has joined #EFCU21 on a two-and-a-half-year deal until the end of June 2026, subject to a work permit. — Everton Academy (@EvertonAcademy) January 31, 2024

What To Watch

There are two more Premier League games on tap along with possibly the most blatant money grab with Inter Miami travelling to Al Nassr. With two players who have an astronomical number of goals scored and awards won playing against each other.....there may be 20 other players on the pitch as well.

Also, it’s Transfer Deadline Day, with the January Transfer Window shutting at 11pm GMT tonight.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook