Wednesday’s Everton News: Draw at Fulham, Souttar linked, Dyche talks Deadline Day

Everton draw Fulham 0-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Here's our detailed match recap and instant reaction as even gaining a point is not enough to keep the Toffees from slipping into the relegation zone. [RBM]

ICYMI: Everton should learn the result of their points deduction appeal in a few weeks. [RBM]

You probably won’t need to be glued to your screens this deadline day.

Dyche asked about potential business ahead of deadline: "I would be pleasantly surprised if it wasn’t quiet. There is no point in me crying, there is no way of changing it. It is highly unlikely there are funds available to change it." — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) January 29, 2024

Take a look at how Everton’s loanees have been getting on this past week. [EFC]

Can’t say I’ve heard of these Florentino Luis links before, but fear not! Everton are not signing him.

Understand Benfica are not open to let Florentino Luis leave on loan to Everton despite recent links.



⛔️ Benfica see loan deal as impossible for the final days of the window. pic.twitter.com/EYB6ZhRyDs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2024

Blues linked with 25-year-old Leicester defender and Australian international Harry Souttar. [TEAMtalk]

Plenty of Premier League and La Liga action on today.

