Wednesday’s Everton News: Draw at Fulham, Souttar linked, Dyche talks Deadline Day

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Manchester United v Everton: Premier League 2 Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton draw Fulham 0-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Here's our detailed match recap and instant reaction as even gaining a point is not enough to keep the Toffees from slipping into the relegation zone. [RBM]

ICYMI: Everton should learn the result of their points deduction appeal in a few weeks. [RBM]

You probably won’t need to be glued to your screens this deadline day.

Take a look at how Everton’s loanees have been getting on this past week. [EFC]

Can’t say I’ve heard of these Florentino Luis links before, but fear not! Everton are not signing him.

Blues linked with 25-year-old Leicester defender and Australian international Harry Souttar. [TEAMtalk]

What to Watch

Plenty of Premier League and La Liga action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Everton News 24/7

