Fulham 0-0 Everton: Final | Scoreless somehow

Fulltime Thoughts - Folks, I have no idea how that game ended scoreless. Both teams could and should have scored and won, but it ends 0-0 and it’s an invaluable point for the Blues. However, Everton will end the night in the relegation zone as Luton Town’s big 4-0 win sees them a point ahead of the Blues with a game in hand too.

90+6’ - Final whistle, 0-0 at Craven Cottage.

90+5’ - Apologies for the disruption, I just sent the laptop skittering across the living floor. Another corner into the box, Leno flaps at it again, and there’s feet and arms and heads kicking and hacking and flying everywhere in the six yard box, and somehow Fulham get it away.

That melee at the end there? Godfrey and Beto racked up an xG of 0.75 in a combined four attempts on goal.

90+3’ - Poor clearance from Fulham gives the ball to Harrison, Beto’s shot blocked for a corner! McNeil takes, Tarky back across the goal and HOW DID BETO HEAD OVER FROM THREE YARDS OUT?!

90+1’ - Willian finds Reid in space for a cross, Muniz heads straight at Jordan from point blank range!!

90’ - It’ll be six minutes added on.

88’ - Danjuma comes off the worse in a clash with Palhinha. The physios are on. An injury to him now will certainly doom any chances of a move tomorrow for the player.

Lewis Dobbin coming on for the Dutchman. Danjuma has been very good today, worked very hard both ends of the pitch.

86’ - Beto controls the ball and wins a freekick on the edge of the attacking third. Garner takes it, Tosin heads it out for a corner. Garner again from the left, Leno again flaps at it as he runs into his own defender, and then Tarky adjudged to have fouled his man as he tried to go for the ball.

85’ - Another cross blocked, corner. Fifteenth of the night. Taken short, and then Reed tries a snapshot at the near post and it’s well-wide. Pickford takes his time on the goalkick.

83’ - Robinson again in acres of space on the touchline, cutback into the box is met by Cordova-Reed and the ball skids juuust wide of the far post, Pickers was scrambling.

78’ - Everton taking a breather as Branthwaite is sitting down. Looks like Beto and Patterson will be coming on soon. Young and Calvert-Lewin coming off.

75’ - Blues can partly clear from two crosses, but Pereira has a narrow-angle shot that is partly blocked into the side netting for a corner.

Taken short, and cross blocked by DCL, another corner. Taken short again, Willian wriggles away and crosses and Tosin’s header is met by a BRILLIANT FLYING SAVE from Pickford, wow.

Another corner that Pickford punches away and the danger is cleared, for a spell.

73’ - Robinson wins another corner. DCL heads it away and the ball is cleared.

Everton have no out ball right now, so Fulham are getting the ball right back and keeping the pressure on.

70’ - Everton again get in trouble playing out the back, with a poor pass from Pickford to McNeil, but Branthwaite does very well to cut out a chance. The Blues then have a chance to counter and their eventual shot is foiled, but Young was offside anyway.

65’ - Fulham counter with pace after a misclearance from Branthwaite, Muniz shot blocked by Tarky, another corner. Into the box, header towards Castagne headed on and it comes off the top of the bar!

64’ - Tarky with another intervention, corner on the left this time. Hit long this time, headed towards goal and Pickford collects.

61’ - Another corner, DCL clears and Danjuma can set off on a counter, but can’t beat Robinson.

Now another corner for Fulham from the Blues right. Taken short, eventual cross in and Muniz heads over. Living dangerously.

59’ - McNeil with a murderous back pass to Myko and Cordova-Reid is through on goal now.. crosses and it takes a brilliant sliding challenge from Godfrey to put it out for a corner and prevent a certain goal.

Corner into the box, pings about, Palhinha puts it just over, whew.

58’ - Everton have had 23 touches in the opponent’s box versus 11 for Fulham. For how little possession they’ve had, the Toffees surely have created a lot of chances.

Deep cross into the box and Fulham can’t let a shot off.

55’ - Branthwaite fouled in the middle. Pickford ball into the box headed down by Tarky to Godfrey, whose shot is deflected wide. Corner is deep, Leno misjudges it in traffic and DCL gets a head on it, and off the top of the bar! Ooh.

Diving header from DCL off Young’s lowish cross and it lands on the roof of the net, ooh again!

53’ - Blues almost get in trouble playing out the back there. McNeil miscontrols the ball and Fulham have it, but Muniz has drifted outside, lucky.

50’ - Danjuma helping out in defence, gives away a corner. Tarky heads it clear. Fulham come right back and now Myko has to put it out for a throw.

Dangerous cross into the box and Godfrey with a great intervention puts it out for a corner on the right. Taken short, partly cleared, Cordova-Reid hits a volley that Pickford collects.

47’ - Danjuma into acres of space, his deflected cross comes to Harrison who goes down in the box and the ref says no penalty, and no VAR review either. Right.

46’ - Second half underway, Raul is off, looks like it was an injury and now Muniz is on.

Halftime Thoughts - The makeshift formation has actually worked quite well, and the Blues have created some very good scoring chances, but have been unable to put the ball in the net. They have struggled to keep Fulham from spreading the ball wide, but have been mostly solid defending them.

45’ - Godfrey and Young combine well, cross into the box is to high for DCL, ball comes to Danjuma and his cross is put out for a corner. Leno drops the corner, EXACTLY like he did in that season opener, but this time Fulham are able to clear.

A minute or so added on and there’s the halftime whistle, it’s 0-0.

42’ - Branthwaite booked, went in very hard and late on Raul.

41’ - WHEW! Fulham find Robinson wide open, his cross is overhit, Castagne’s shot deflected and Pickford is beaten by Tarky steps up and blocks it! Now Raul pounces on the rebound and it goes off the outside of the post, oh boy.

40’ - Pickers long ball controlled by DCL, sets up Harrison for a low shot, but once again straight at Leno.

38’ - Young cuts out a cross for a corner from the Everton right. Taken short, and now Pereira takes a swinging shot that might have had Pickford beaten but it’s just over.

37’ - Cairney dawdles on the ball and allows the Blues to get back into shape.

Willian however opens things up with a quick pass and now Fulham are charging forward but Pickford out quick to grab the through ball.

35’ - Willian on a give and go has a shooting chance, Branthwaite blocks the shot and it goes out for a goalkick off a Fulham shirt.

31’ - Fulham pass with intent an have an overload on their right, but Myko does brilliantly to cut the ball out and now the Blues can counter. McNeil’s pass for DCL is blocked but now Danjuma can run with it, cuts into his right and his shot is poor, argh.

29’ - Now Godfrey booked for a slight tug on Willian. The Brazilian went down like he was punched by Mike Tyson, but hey, whatever.

26’ - Harrison charging through the middle again and now Palhinha brings him down, and is booked, another freekick for the Blues! About 25 yards out, more central this time, Harrison smashes it right into the pink shirts in the wall, argh.

23’ - Robinson hacks down Young on the edge of the box, freekick to the Blues. Good range for Harrison here, leaning right as it is. Harrison goes over it, Young takes.. Leno parries it away into a crowd, Tarkowski hits it again, off a head, onto the bar, down off Robinson’s hand, and hooked off the goal line! It didn’t cross the line, and VAR says no penalty for Antonee’s handball as he couldn’t get his arm out of the way! Oh my.

21’ - Freekick given against Danjuma for handball. Ball into the box from midfield, Palhinha gets his head to it and heads it narrowly over, whew.

20’ - Gotta love Everton’s travelling support, still making themselves heard no matter what position the club are in, even with just 30% possession.

18’ - Danjuma tries a low shot from distance, straight at Leno.

17’ - Luton have had a hot start at home scoring twice in three minutes against Brighton, and as things stand they have leapfrogged the Blues who have slipped into the relegation zone now.

14’ - DCL with a fantastic run through the middle of the Fulham defence, but takes on one man too many, Palhinha slides in and cuts the ball out.

13’ - The formation is not bad, but Everton look completely unable to hold the ball, so not sure how long they can park the bus like this.

9’ - Fulham camping in the Everton third, Robinson takes a potshot and Pickford saves well, gives away a corner. Partly cleared, and Fulham are pushed all the way back to the halfline.

7’ - So the formation is Godfrey at right back in a 4-4-1-1, with Danjuma and Young as the wide midfielders. McNeil is with Garner in the middle, and Harrison behind DCL up top.

5’ - A strong tackle in midfield and a misplaced backpass gives Fulham a corner. Falls to Pereira, wayward shot.

4’ - Positive start for the Blues, DCL’s shot is blocked, and now the Blues get a corner on the left too, but nothing comes out of it.

2’ - Calvert-Lewin holds the ball up, sets up Harrison with a shot from inside the box, just, just wide. Think DCL was offside though.

1’ - Kickoff, we’re underway at Craven Cottage.

Willian immediately bombs down the left and cuts in leaving Godfrey for dead, Raul’s shot is well over.

Starting Lineups

Everton - Rumours that Amadou Onana is injured were right, and we’re going to see a pretty experimental Blues lineup here, with Ben Godfrey, Arnaut Danjuma and Ashley Young all starting.

“He did well to finish the game on Saturday. He got a knock on his knee and there’s a bit of fluid in there. We don’t think it’s anything serious, but this one has come around too quick.”

Fulham - Marco Silva names a pretty strong lineup for the clash.

Preview

Everton are now minus any other footballing distractions for the rest of the season. Their ignominious exit from the FA Cup over the weekend means they can now focus solely on Premier League survival and that starts with a trip to Craven Cottage to take on a Fulham side that knocked the Blues out of the League Cup and in some ways precipitated the current slide.

Marco Silva’s Cottagers have been a mixed bag in recent weeks, winless in the league since they beat then league-leaders Arsenal to end 2023 but now find themselves slumped in 13th place and out of both cups.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 22

Date and start time: Tuesday, January 30th at 11:45 a.m. PT / 2:45 p.m ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

Stadium: Craven Cottage, London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 25,700

Weather: 43°F/6°C, cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 3 mph winds

Last Meeting

The Toffees have not had much luck winning against Fulham, this season or in recent years. Beaten at home by a counterattacking sucker punch in the season opener, they then proceeded to draw with Fulham in the League Cup and then lost in the penalty shootout.

In their last trip to the Cottage they drew 0-0.