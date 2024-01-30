The Opposition View: Everton at Fulham | Cottagers test for the Toffees

While January has been a slow month as it concerns transfers as well as matches, Everton can end the month on a positive note with three points in London - but they’ll have to do it against a side that has had their number this season thus far.

Fulham has been inconsistent this season otherwise, but against Everton, has found success. A tough opening year loss was followed by a difficult loss thanks to penalty kicks at the end of the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup, but in a world where the next game is largely all that matters, a victory and three points against the old Blues boss as February looms would prove massive for the standing and confidence of this team of Toffees.

Yet, who will ultimately win? Of course, only time will tell, but in the meantime, we have some insight concerning the Cottagers.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League match between Everton and Fulham, we spoke with Russ Goldman of SBN’s dedicated Fulham site Cottagers Confidential and the Cottage Talk podcast:

RBM: First off, tell us what Fulham have been going through in the Premier League and otherwise since last we spoke before the EFL Cup match?

RG: Well, it has been an up-and-down time since then for Fulham. There have been a few disappointing losses to Burnley and Bournemouth, but they beat Arsenal at home, which was amazing. Unfortunately, they followed it up with the two recent cup losses.

RBM: Who has been shining for the club recently? Offensively and defensively?

RG: Defensively, I would go with Calvin Bassey, but he is currently away at the African Cup of Nations. Going forward, I would say that Willian is still very dangerous, and he is a serious threat on the left-hand side.

RBM: How has Everton’s old friend Alex Iwobi done in a Fulham shirt since making his move back to London to play for Marco Silva?

RG: Besides Palhinha, he has been Fulham’s best player, and they miss him dearly as he is also away at the African Cup Of Nations.

RBM: Will Fulham be looking to add any players in the final days of January? I know at last check, we spoke about positions of need, but any specific names?

RG: I would hope they would bring in a striker and possibly a central midfielder, but at this point, Fulham look unlikely to get much done.

RBM: You predicted not too long ago a seventh place finish on the league table; are we sticking with this, and if so, why?

RG: Well, my prediction is not going to happen, but I will own my prediction and not change it. The Summer Transfer Window was a serious letdown and I was predicting that position based on Mitrovic not leaving, They really did not replace him so I got this one wrong.

RBM: How do you expect Fulham to set up on Tuesday? Which of Fulham’s players do you think could cause Everton the most issues in the match?

RG: Willian and Antonee Robinson, I think, will give you all kinds of problems on the left-hand side. I expect Fulham to set up in a 4-2-3-1

RBM: Finally, what’s your prediction for the game?

RG: I am going for a 2-1 Fulham victory, but it won’t be easy at all.

Our thanks to Russ for his time.