Date for Everton’s appeal against 10-point deduction set

Everton’s appeal against the 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules will take place this week.

Sky Sports News reports that the three-day hearing will begin on Wednesday and conclude on Friday, with a decision expected in mid-February.

The Toffees have hired Laurence Rabinowitz KC to lead their appeal, nicknamed ‘super silk’ as he is seen as one of the best lawyers in the country.

Everton cannot submit new evidence in their appeal but they can argue details about the process and the three-person panel.

The club described the original 10-point punishment for £19.5m overspend as “wholly disproportionate and unjust” when it was announced in November.

The club accepted a breach of around £9m, but believe mitigating circumstances including stadium loans and the loss of sponsoring because of the Ukraine should be considered.

The result of this appeal will have a huge bearing on the second charge for the 22-23 season that the club was slapped with earlier this month along with Nottingham Forest.

That hearing cannot be heard until the outcome of this appeal. If Everton win then there is the possibility the second charge is thrown out as the Toffees successfully argued enough mitigation to make them complaint for 22-23. However, there is a nightmare scenario that they lose the appeal or only secure a minimum deduction, meaning they could be hit with further punishment before the end of the season.

With Fulham, Tottenham and Manchester City lying in wait over the next fortnight, this really is a defining few weeks for the club both on and off the pitch.