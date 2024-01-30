Tuesday’s Everton News: Fulham preview, Weah snub, O’Brien to replace Branthwaite?

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Tom Mallows brings you his preview for the Everton at Fulham match. [RBM]

Marco Silva has warned his Fulham side to recognise Everton’s excellent form away from Goodison Park ahead of their return to Premier League action tomorrow night. [Hammy End]

Predicted lineup for today’s Premier League clash. [RBM]

Everton injury latest as Sean Dyche shares Andre Gomes update before Fulham. [Echo]

A look at Lyon centre-back Jake O’Brien, who is said to be interesting Everton. [Echo]

Everton are exploring a move for Lyon defender Jake O’Brien as the Merseyside outfit prepare for life without Jarrad Branthwaite. [Daily Express]

Everton hold a genuine interest in signing Benfica ace Florentino Luis on loan in the January transfer window. [X]

Idrissa Gana Gueye’s Senegal are out of the Africa Cup of Nations after losing 5-4 on penalties to Ivory Coast on Monday night. [EFC]

Remember 777’s loss-making budget airline in Canada that had planes repossessed & features in multiple lawsuits in different countries? It’s just had a court order taken out against it over $67m in unpaid taxes. https://t.co/8UjaCnWvdx — Paul Brown (@pbsportswriter) January 29, 2024

It was a familiar story for the Everton Women side in Sunday’s WSL fixture with Leicester City, as a glut of missed chances was ruthlessly punished by Janice Cayman’s second-half strike. [RBM]

A sublime solo run from Sean McAllister helped Everton secure a point in Premier League 2, as the young Blues drew 1-1 with Manchester City on Monday evening. [EFC]

Everton and Luton Town are interested in signing Anglo-Nigerian forward Chuba Akpom on a loan deal before the winter transfer window closes on Thursday. [Teamtalk]

Timothy Weah has rejected a potential loan move to Everton from Juventus — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) January 29, 2024

Sean Dyche believes Everton have progressed under his watch but that the hard work must continue given the club’s current position. [Echo]

Everton Stadium is undergoing a huge internal fit-out as work on the Club’s new home intensifies. With the roof coverings close to completion, many of the 1,200-strong workforce are now focusing their efforts on creating the myriad of rooms, concourses and walkways. [EFC]

