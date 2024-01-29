Everton at Fulham: Predicted Line-Up | Beto or DCL?

The Blues looked invigorated after the club’s initial point deduction in November, but since Everton’s penalty shootout defeat to our next opponents, Fulham, the Blues have struggled for form.

The latest disappointment was another home defeat in the FA Cup and now the Blues have one – and only one – focus for the rest of the season: retain our Premier League status, regardless of how many points we’re deducted.

So how will the Blues line-up for a midweek trip to Fulham?

Who’s Out?

There is no new injury news since the weekend.

That means the Blues look thin in the middle with Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring), Idrissa Gueye (international duty) and Andre Gomes (calf) all unavailable.

Seamus Coleman is also out with a hamstring problem, while it doesn’t look like Dele will play for Everton again due to his latest injury setback.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS FULHAM

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan

Defenders: Keane, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Coleman (INJURED) , Patterson, Young

Midfielders: Doucoure (INJURED) , Onana, Gueye (International Duty) , Garner, Onyango, Gomes (INJURED) , Dele (INJURED)

Wingers: McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Harrison

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Tactics and Formation

While many Blues – myself included – were excited to DCL and Beto line up together in a 4-4-2 against Luton, it’s safe to say that it was a failed experiment as Everton struggled to get control of the game and were overran in midfield.

The biggest question, therefore, is who will keep his place in the starting XI? Beto looked the livelier of the pair against Luton, with DCL struggling for form in recent weeks, but I’d wager Everton’s number 9 will get the nod.

With no additional senior midfielders available, I guess Harrison will shift into an advanced central midfield role, with Danjuma coming in for him.

At the back, it’s likely that Ashley Young could start in the place of Nathan Patterson.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 9/10

Ashley Young – 7/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Jarrad Branthwaite – 9/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 9/10

Amadou Onana - 9/10

James Garner – 9/10

Dwight McNeil – 9/10

Arnaut Danjuma – 6/10

Jack Harrison – 9/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 7/10

Bench

Joao Virginia

Andy Lonergan

Michael Keane

Ben Godfrey

Nathan Patterson

Mackenzie Hunt

Lewin Dobbin

Beto

Youssef Chermiti