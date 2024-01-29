Everton Women 0-1 Leicester City: WSL match report | Missed opportunities hurt Blues again

It was a familiar story for Everton Women side in Sunday’s WSL fixture with Leicester City, as a glut of missed chances was ruthlessly punished by Janice Cayman’s second-half strike.

Kathrine Kuhl and Rikke Madsen were two of six changes made by Brian Sorensen from the midweek defeat to the Foxes, and the former had the first chance of the game.

Kuhl spotted Leicester’s Lize Kop off her line and attempted an audacious 30-yard chip. which sailed agonisingly over the bar.

With the bit between their teeth, Everton came close again on 19 minutes; Katja Snoeijs this time rattling the cross bar after collecting Heather Payne’s incisive pass.

The Dutch star then turned provider when she played Emma Bissell down the left flank, but the midfielder’s effort was inches wide of the near post.

Kop was by far the busier of the goalkeepers and had to be at her very best to deny Aurora Galli. Madsen’s pass clever pass was inches away from the Italian before the Foxes’ stopper to deny the midfielder an effort on goal.

Another promising effort arrived on the stroke of half time. Courtney Brosnan’s long through ball fell to Snoeijs, who played a one-two with Kuhl.

But Kop continued the tradition of Leicester ‘keepers having great games against Everton when she charged off her line to deny the Dutch striker a fourth goal of 2024.

Everton continued to dominate in the second 45, with Snoeijs at the heart of most things. The striker attacked the Leicester defence and played the ball across goal for Kuhl whose effort arrived agonisingly wide.

Then the familiar footballing adage that has dogged the Blues season came true on 53 minutes thanks to Cayman. The Belgium international was found by Jutta Rantala, before cutting in onto her left foot before curling the ball past Brosnan down the left side.

The goal saw the Toffees struggle to regain their rhythm as the visitors fought hard to protect their lead.

The hosts did fashion a chance through Hanna Bennison that was similar to Kuhl’s in the first half.

The Sweden international spotted Kop off her line and chipped from range.

But, much like her Danish teammate’s strike, her effort arrived inches above the Leicester bar and spared the blushes of the Dutch ‘keeper.

The Foxes dug deep for the remainder of the encounter, rising above Everton in the WSL with victory.

Sørensen’s side return to action next weekend with a trip to London to face Chelsea.