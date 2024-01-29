 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday’s Everton News: Benrahma linked, Danjuma and O’Brien swap?

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
Everton v Stockport - FA Youth Cup Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Luton Town 2-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

We’ve all got to grow with expectation as it rises and there’s clearly a different expectation. The last game against Crystal Palace; this game – the mood of the crowd was completely different, so we’ve got to give that crowd that expectation, and deliver,” says manager Sean Dyche after the disappointing defeat that sees the Blues now out of the FA Cup. [EFC]

Hear more from the manager below.

Everton Women fall to Leicester for the second time in four days, this time to a 1-0 scoreline. [EFC]

Under-18s defeat Stoke City 4-1. [EFC]

Everton have been receiving more support surrounding their points deduction.

Blues linked with 28-year-old West Ham winger Said Benrahma. [HITC]

If Arnaut Danjuma was to go to Lyon, the Blues may be interested in taking 22-year-old defender Jake O’Brien in return. [Irish Independent]

