Everton Women vs Leicester City: WSL Match Preview

Brian Sorensen believes his Everton Women side will be facing an important game in terms of WSL standings, and insists that the Blues are ready for Sunday.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Toffees boss admitted that the four top sides in the league are in a division by themselves and feels that competition amongst the other eight sides is also getting more competitive.

Sitting one place, and one point, better off than their weekend opponents, Everton will be a much changed side from the one that was well beaten by Leicester in midweek’s Women’s League Cup.

Sorensen feels that Willie Kirk’s team has improved a lot but insists his side is a good one and will be ready for the fixture at Walton Hall Park.

“I think that any time we play a team that is not the traditional top four it is a good chance to showcase ourselves,” he said. “I think it is a top-four league with the rest battling for that fifth spot. “The best of the rest.

“Leicester have improved a lot, they brough people in and invested a lot. It’s getting closer and more competitive. Every week you got out and show your absolute best, and we have shown that. “We are a good team and we can compete with those around us. “It’s an important game, as we know we can win, and its an important game if you look at the league standings. “It [a win} would give us a nice push for the next few games coming up. Of course, we have Chelsea away then we have teams around us. A lot of those games are home as well. “It is an important period but we are ready for Sunday. “

Karen Holmgaard is out the weekend’s game but has returned to training, while Katrine Veje and Emily Ramsey remain long-term absentees with calf and ankle ligament injuries, respectively.

Justine Vanhaevermaet, who came through a second-half substitute appearance against the Foxes unscathed, is available for selection and may well be thrust into immediate action against the same opponents on Sunday.

The Opposition

Asmita Ale is in line to make her Leicester debut at the weekend after joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. Kirk confirmed that one of his squad was being assessed after sustaining a calf injury, but remained tight-lipped as to the player’s identity.

With both sides having similar stats, it may well come down to a single chance, so kirk will be hoping Lena Petermann and Jutta Rantala - both of whom lead their team’s scoring charts - will be ready to take it.

Leicester goalkeepers usually save their best games for meetings with Everton and if Janina Leitzig is in similar form to what she was against the Blues in October, then the hosts will need to be as equally ruthless when the chances come their way.

Previous Meetings

Everton failed to beat Leicester for the first time ever in an away game in March 2023, and were also on the losing side against the Foxes 1-0 on the road this season.

The Blues had won the first six meetings against the East Midlands side, including a 1-0 triumph at Walton Hall Park in last season’s fixture.

In a game dominated by the hosts, a stubborn Leicester side held out until second-half injury time - thanks largely to stopper Kirsty Levell - until Hanna Bennison’s free-kick from distance caught the ‘keeper off guard as she deflected the ball into her own net to earn the Toffees the three points.

Midweek aside, fixtures are often close between these two and don’t be surprised if that continues this Sunday.