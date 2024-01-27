Everton vs Luton Town: FA Cup kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton have a home game in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup as they host fellow Premier League side Luton Town. The Blues needed a replay to beat Crystal Palace also at Goodison Park while the Hatters were also taken to a replay by League One side Bolton Wanderers in the previous round.

The two sides are only separated by a point in the Premier League thanks to the ten-point deduction the Blues were hit with, and both managers so far have not been shy about fielding strong sides in the Cups, so today’s game could be very tightly contested again.

Match Details

Competition: FA Cup Fourth Round

Date and start time: Saturday, January 27th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 46°F/8°C, cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 11 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: ESPN+ - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Sportsnet Now Plus - Canada, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Premier Sports 2

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Five Live

Live stream: Fubo, DStv Now

Gamethread: The live blog will commence an hour before kickoff with the lineup announcements.

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Toffees came a cropper the last time Luton visited with woeful marking accounting for both the visitors goals back in late September. Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled one back before halftime but the Blues were mostly ineffective in the second half and were unable to level things up.