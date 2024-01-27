Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - Miserable defending from setpieces against these opponents, four goals from two games. Everton that.

90+7’ - Final whistle, Everton have lost and are out of both Cups now, all the focus goes on Premier League survival now.

90+5’ - Tarky gives away a corner from the right. Ball pings about in the box, Everton fail to clear and Woodrow smashes it home. We could all see that coming, ridiculous. Another 2-1 win for Luton Town, another setpiece goal. Danjuma had two chances to clear, and fluffed both.

90+2’ - Mengi takes the ball off Chermiti with a sliding challenge when the striker was about to shoot! Now another cross into the box, Krul collects though.

90’ - Everton corner, Burke heads it out. Now some off-the-ball activities, both Chermiti and Burke are doing some pushing and shoving. Hackles raised from both players, and both will be booked.

Garner’s corner is poor, Luton partly clear and Garner has another chance to put it into the box and overhits it, argh. Five plus minutes to be added on here.

87’ - Danjuma makes a run on goal, his shot is blocked. Everton are holding the ball in the final third. Luton happy to clear anywhere.

83’ - Neither side will want to make a mistake here, but a replay doesn’t help either.

81’ - Oh Beto! A foul on Onana results in a freekick, Onana heads it down and it’s just too far away for Beto who cannot make good contact and lofts it over. Krul’s time-wasting is earning him some jeers.

78’ - McNeil with time and space on the left, crosses early, and Harrison instead of laying it off for Beto, chooses to go for the spectacular flying volley, which goes predictably over.

First two changes for the Blues, with Youssef Chermiti and Arnaut Danjuma coming on, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil go off.

76’ - Two more subs for the visitors, and Barkley leaves the game to a chorus of boos.

That’s all five subs made for the Hatters, Everton still have their starting XI on the pitch.

74’ - Oooh Beto! Fights off Mengi, keeps the ball but sees Burke block his shot headed for the far corner.

Corner from the left, headed across goal by Tarky but then Luton can clear.

72’ - Branthwaite heads away a cross, falls to Barkley waiting outside the box, slices his volley over.

70’ - Everton win their first corner on the left. Tarky goes up for it, out for another one.

This one is partly cleared, Patto lofts it back into the box, and Luton clear.

64’ - Now Adebayo wins a freekick off Branthwaite, the visitors have certainly been the better side since the score was leveled. Barkley to swing it in, and lofts it way over to a rousing cheer.

Three changes for the visitors, nothing doing from Dyche though.

63’ - Oh what is happening here. Townsend has the ball in the box, has a chance to shoot, turns Tarky and Virginia is very quick off his line.. the former Blues player lays it off for Morris and his shot is cleared off the line by Patterson! Whoa!

62’ - Luton are threatening again but now Harrison almost finds Beto peeling off the backline, but Mengi has been solid today.

58’ - Oh goodness! Adebayo gets away from Branthwaite who slips and falls, Adebayo is through on goal, and instead of finding the completely unmarked Townsend he tries to curl it into the far post and Virginia makes a brilliant fingertip save! Wow, that’s two HUGE saves from Joao there.

57’ - The crowd is back in it and the Blues have the momentum!

56’ - GOAL! You sense Everton needed a stroke of luck here to score, and they get it. Diagonal controlled well by Harrison, his marker slips and the on-loan winger fires off a low shot with his left foot, Krul dives on it and then lets it wriggle under him and over the line! 1-1 at Goodison, COYB!

54’ - Patterson misses the shouts at him from Goodison and is caught in possession from behind. Amateur hour from the youngster, he’s been awful too!

51’ - Branthwaite concedes another corner from the Blues’ right. Doughty into the box, defence completely static and Morris heads powerfully and Virginia comes flying across to save! Horrendous defending there.

50’ - McNeil with a good run down the left and crosses into the box, Luton partly clear, DCL fouls his man going for the ball. He’s really been shit hasn’t he.. is there a striker in the game that is more lackadaisical about coming back onside after pressing high than DCL?

48’ - Doughty wins a corner off Tarky on the right this time. Blues can clear the danger.

46’ - Second half underway.

Halftime Thoughts - The 4-4-2 with DCL and Beto just doesn’t work. They look just as bad as when they last played at Goodison against Luton. Then the visitors led 2-1 at the half, and held on to their lead in the second half, can the Blues come back today?

45+4’ - Halftime whistle goes, the Blues haven’t really threatened and after a poor start have come back into the game, but that goal has certainly deflated the Blues.

45+1’ - Four plus minutes to be added on, and Lokonga brings down Beto, freekick. We’re about 28 yards out, but Andre Gomes is not here today. Garner over it, over the wall and over the bar. Wasn’t too close either.

44’ - Another pass goes awry from a promising position. The Blues just cannot link some passes together in the final third.

42’ - Mistake from Krul but there are no blue shirts nearby to take advantage, completely mistimed a cross into the box.

39’ - Ref Simon Hooper gets it wrong and awards Luton a corner after a ball goes out via Townsend. Low at the front post, Barkley barges over DCL and Burke heads in, 1-0 Luton.

Where is VAR? That was never a corner to begin with, and that was certainly a foul by Ross there!! VAR decides not to intervene, the goal will stand!

38’ - Brilliant diagonal from Tarky again finding Myko, takes his time to set up the cross and McNeil flicks his header goalwards, straight at Krul, ooh. First shot on goal by either side.

36’ - Another chance! Onana blasts a shot that is blocked, ricochets to Beto and with a defender and the goalie on him he nudges it wide!

35’ - Chance! Tarky takes a very quick freekick with a delightful diagonal that gets to Myko, Krul is off his line and Myko tries to find Beto instead of shooting and Luton can clear.

32’ - Patterson and Harrison combine, ball to Beto but he can’t shoot, that was a good move.

Again the ball comes to Beto and he is shepherded very well, no opportunity to turn and shoot. McNeil almost finds Garner bursting through, too much on the ball.

29’ - Beto and Mengi dueling for the ball, and the forward goes down outside the box, gets the foul.

Left side, Garner inswinger, tries to catch the goalie at the near post, headed clear, Harrison volley from the edge of the box, blocked by Barkley and the danger is cleared. Garner needs to be better with his delivery from these setpieces.

27’ - First corner of the game for Luton as Myko puts the ball out. Doughty inswinger, deep ball, headed back across goal and partly cleared. Ball comes to Barkley and DCL tackles him and wins the ball, the crowd cheers!

24’ - Ooh close. Adebayo gets his head to a cross and it goes just wide, might have had the beating of Virginia there.

22’ - McNeil fouled by Lokonga where he took Onana down. 63% possession for the visitors, but nothing much since the first three minutes.

21’ - Too many lax first touches from the Blues resulting in turnovers.

19’ - DCL finds Onana in space on the left touchline, bundled over by Lokonga, freekick.

Garner into the box, poor effort and doesn’t clear the first man. Luton break, but the Blues can foil the effort.

16’ - The Belgian is up and about moving gingerly, and back in the game.

Patterson with a chance to shoot from outside the box, gets under the ball and balloons it to Row Z.

15’ - Beautiful nutmegged through ball from McNeil for Onana but a solid challenge from Burke clears the danger, and the Everton man goes head over heels, and stays down. Nervous whispers across the ground, the Blues have no more senior midfielders in the squad.

13’ - High cross from Doughty, and Virginia collects assertively even as Adebayo is in his way. That was good to see.

His quick kick gets the Blues moving and Myko’s early cross is just over DCL’s head!

11’ - Close! Branthwaite steps up and wins the ball and plays a delightful ball for DCL to turn into but he’s offside, gah. Who needs a midfield when your centrehalves can pass like that!

10’ - Oooh! DCL holds on to the ball well and lines up a sidefooted shot for Beto, juuuust wide of the post.

6’ - Tarky and Branthwaite have both had some meaty challenges early on.

The 4-4-2 didn’t really work out against Luton’s three-man backline in the second half of the Premier League game, and so far it isn’t getting them any possession here either.

3’ - Shooting chance for Barkley from about 30 yards out, well over.

Another cross gets to Morris and he volleys over from inside the box. Everton simply cannot get the ball and hold on to it.

2’ - Oof, Mykolenko gives the ball away needlessly, and Townsend can cross into the box, Tarkowski’s clearance lands for Doughty to shoot, well over.

1’ - Here we go, underway at Goodison Park! COYB!

A minute of reflection and applause for former Everton player John Hurst who passed away last week.

Starting Lineups

Everton - With the Blues desperately short on midfielders, manager Sean Dyche looks to be preparing for an aerial barrage of today’s visitors with both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto getting starts.

Luton Town - Two former Blues in the Hatters lineup with Ross Barkley and Andros Townsend both starting.

Preview

Everton have a home game in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup as they host fellow Premier League side Luton Town. The Blues needed a replay to beat Crystal Palace also at Goodison Park while the Hatters were also taken to a replay by League One side Bolton Wanderers in the previous round.

The two sides are only separated by a point in the Premier League thanks to the ten-point deduction the Blues were hit with, and both managers so far have not been shy about fielding strong sides in the Cups, so today’s game could be very tightly contested again.

Match Details

Competition: FA Cup Fourth Round

Date and start time: Saturday, January 27th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 46°F/8°C, cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 11 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: ESPN+ - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Sportsnet Now Plus - Canada, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Premier Sports 2

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Five Live

Live stream: Fubo, DStv Now

Gamethread: The live blog will commence an hour before kickoff with the lineup announcements.

Last Meeting

The Toffees came a cropper the last time Luton visited with woeful marking accounting for both the visitors goals back in late September. Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled one back before halftime but the Blues were mostly ineffective in the second half and were unable to level things up.