Friday’s Everton News: Dyche on January transfer window, Dele surgery latest, Gomes out

“We want to keep all our best players here and make sure we are trying to at least manage the group we have got, then build on it if the right situation occurs where there can be some form of getting a deal done. But obviously, we have seen it is quite a difficult window, not just for us, but we have seen that with the amount of money having been spent compared to other windows - it is very low at the moment. It is very likely (that any deal would be on loan),” says Sean Dyche as we enter the last week of the January transfer window. [EFC]

Dyche has also confirmed that Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Seamus Coleman are set to miss out tomorrow in the Blues match against Luton Town, with Ashley Young doubtful to make the bench as well. [EFC]

Everton Women fall to Leicester 5-1 and are out of the League Cup. [RBM]

Under-21s defender Elijah Campbell talks about the impact training with the first team has had on his development. [EFC]

Dele’s groin injury has not responded to treatment and he has had to undergo surgery, which makes it unlikely he’ll feature again this season. [The Guardian]

Looks like we’ll have to hold our breath on any moves with Amadou Onana and Ben Godfrey in these coming days.

Financial Fair Play currently ruining the Gunners' chances of bringing the Amadou Onana deal to a successful conclusion.

⏳ ️ But Wait&See, because a last-minute sale to #AFC could obviously change everything… #EFC #mercato https://t.co/N5NBwpNENZ pic.twitter.com/KwFH70fbU4 — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) January 25, 2024

More on Ben Godfrey. Deal with Genoa not easy despite interest and direct talks as there are more clubs in the race.#EFC believe there are better proposals incoming for Godfrey in the next days…



…meanwhile Genoa are working on deal for David Anyeke from Sheriff. pic.twitter.com/mTYAZFvtvr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2024

“I desperately wanted to bring in players and even after I left, it was another week, Sean came in and couldn’t make any moves anyway. There was a lot of tension at the club and there was a build-up through that. It would have been a build-up from a few years. I felt from the minute I came in until I left, it was almost like we’re in a bit of a crisis but there’s going to be another crisis. We managed it when we stayed up that year and built confidence and feeling but the second season was challenging...had mistakes been made by different people? Of course they had but there was a genuine good nature to them to try to keep the club in the league and the club moving forward,” says former Blues boss Frank Lampard. [Echo via The Overlap Podcast]

Blues linked with 25-year-old Marseille midfielder Pape Gueye who is away at AFCON with his Toffees namesake Idrissa Gueye. [TEAMtalk]

