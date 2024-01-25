 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday’s Everton News: Loan bid declined, Doucoure and Godfrey latest, Allan reflects

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday.

By Peter Creer
/ new
FBL-ENG-PR-EVERTON-ARSENAL Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Goals from Youssef Chermiti and Sean McAllister helped Everton Under-21s to a 2-1 win in the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday evening. The three points propel the young Blues into the knockout stages of the competition. [EFC]

Megan Finnigan believes Everton Women are in a good place as the Blues gear up for two encounters against Leicester City in four days. [RBM]

Everton are ready to let Ben Godfrey leave this month with Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Luton and Leeds all showing an interest in the £20 million centre-half. [HITC]

Everton v Chelsea - Premier League - Goodison Park Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Brazilian midfielder Allan reflects on his Everton adventure, including how his move to the Blues came to be in the summer of 2020 and his wish for the future:

“I would love to come back to England one day and experience the atmosphere of Goodison as a fan. I would also love to visit the new stadium, which looks amazing. I will definitely go one day. I don’t know exactly when but, for sure, I will be back and live it as an Evertonian.” [EFC]

Transfer window? It has been described as ‘the ghost window’. Where the spectre of Profit and Sustainability Rules looms large, striking fear into those who dare to spend beyond their limitations. An interesting perspective on the current window. [Daily Mail]

Will Ben Godfrey be sacrificed to raise cash to help 777 Partners deal?

Arsenal are still in contact with Amadou Onana’s camp, but the Gunners need to sell before they can buy, according to a report. [Daily Cannon]

Everton are prepared to cut their losses with loanee Arnaut Danjuma as the player has agreed to join Lyon in Ligue 1. [HITC]

Everton are not willing to let Abdoulaye Doucoure leave the club during the January transfer window. [Echo]

It was another busy weekend of football with many Everton loanees in action for their temporary clubs. Check out the rundown of their work. [EFC]

What To Watch

Bournemouth take on Swansea in the FA Cup along with a number of games in the Asian Cup.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook

More From Royal Blue Mersey

Everton News 24/7

Loading comments...