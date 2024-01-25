Thursday’s Everton News: Loan bid declined, Doucoure and Godfrey latest, Allan reflects

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Goals from Youssef Chermiti and Sean McAllister helped Everton Under-21s to a 2-1 win in the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday evening. The three points propel the young Blues into the knockout stages of the competition. [EFC]

Megan Finnigan believes Everton Women are in a good place as the Blues gear up for two encounters against Leicester City in four days. [RBM]

Everton are ready to let Ben Godfrey leave this month with Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Luton and Leeds all showing an interest in the £20 million centre-half. [HITC]

Brazilian midfielder Allan reflects on his Everton adventure, including how his move to the Blues came to be in the summer of 2020 and his wish for the future:

“I would love to come back to England one day and experience the atmosphere of Goodison as a fan. I would also love to visit the new stadium, which looks amazing. I will definitely go one day. I don’t know exactly when but, for sure, I will be back and live it as an Evertonian.” [EFC]

️Everton’s loan offer for Real Betis Winger, Luiz Henrique was rejected. Everton’s offer was a loan until the end of the season, Betis want €20M for the Winger. RB Leipzig are also interested



(Source - @abcdesevilla via @Sport_Witness ) pic.twitter.com/XAaBZoTiPg — (@EvertonNewsFeed) January 24, 2024

Transfer window? It has been described as ‘the ghost window’. Where the spectre of Profit and Sustainability Rules looms large, striking fear into those who dare to spend beyond their limitations. An interesting perspective on the current window. [Daily Mail]

Will Ben Godfrey be sacrificed to raise cash to help 777 Partners deal?

EXCL: Genoa are considering move for Ben Godfrey from Everton — could be an option via 777 connection.



Discussions taking place but there are more clubs interested in Godfrey. pic.twitter.com/lKZG0S2ru9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2024

Arsenal are still in contact with Amadou Onana’s camp, but the Gunners need to sell before they can buy, according to a report. [Daily Cannon]

Everton are prepared to cut their losses with loanee Arnaut Danjuma as the player has agreed to join Lyon in Ligue 1. [HITC]

How it's going How it will look pic.twitter.com/RBPiZ5dlKW — Everton Stadium (@EvertonStadium) January 24, 2024

Everton are not willing to let Abdoulaye Doucoure leave the club during the January transfer window. [Echo]

It was another busy weekend of football with many Everton loanees in action for their temporary clubs. Check out the rundown of their work. [EFC]

