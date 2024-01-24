Everton Women vs Leicester City: FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup Preview

Megan Finnigan believes Everton Women are in a good place as a team as the Blues gear up for two encounters against Leicester City in four days.

The Toffees travel to the East Midlands to take on Willie Kirk’s Foxes in the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup on Wednesday before welcoming them to Walton Hall Park the following Sunday in the WSL.

It will be three different competitions in three games this year, with the Blues roaring past Aston Villa in the Women’s FA Cup before coming up short against title challengers Arsenal on Saturday.

Though the cup tie will be a case of playing for pride only, skipper Finnigan sees it as a chance for fringe players to get minutes, as well as an opportunity for revenge.

“I think we’re in a good place as a team despite the result on Saturday,” she said. “Some of the results before Christmas didn’t go our way but in terms of what we’re trying to do as a team, we’re building. “It’s a massive game against Leicester. I feel like the girls will be well up for it. We want a bit of revenge to be honest for the game at their place in October.

“We’ll regroup, obviously we got a Conti Cup game, and whilst it doesn’t mean anything in terms of progressing out the group, it’s a chance for people to get minutes, and a chance for us to work on more things. “Then we’ll go again on Sunday at Walton Hall Park and hopefully get a win.”

As pointed out by Finnigan, the League Cup may see Brian Sorensen choose to blood some youngsters as he did against Liverpool, while veteran Toni Duggan already has two goals in the competition already this season.

Martina Piemonte will be raring to go after being on the bench for Everton’s last two games, but the Blues boss may stick with in-form Katja Snoeijs, who already has three goals in two games in 2024.

The Opposition

Kirk’s side sit one place below their League Cup opponents and are winless since besting the Toffees 1-0 in October.

Lena Petermann tops the scoring charts for the Foxes and was the difference maker when the two sides clashed last year, but it was the lady between the sticks who proved to be Everton’s nemesis that day.

Janina Leitzig’s heroics - including saving Justine Vanhaevermaet’s penalty - ensured that Leicester somehow escaped with all three points that day and the form of both German internationals will go along way to ensuring Kirk’s team avoid the drop.

Previous League Cup matches this season

With a very outside chance of qualification, it remains to be seen if the aforementioned Leitzig and Petermann will feature in Wednesday’s tie, with Kirk more than likely having one eye on Walton Hall Park this Sunday.

The Foxes have had a mixed bag of results in the League Cup this season, including a victory over Liverpool and a defeat to Group B leaders Manchester United.

Leicester did play out a draw with Manchester City and managed to secure the extra point after defeating the Citizens on penalties.

There is no chance of Everton progressing, with three defeats in three. Sorensen has always been honest in his prioritisation of the league, and with a favourable FA Cup draw against Nottingham Forest to look forward and some crunch WSL encounters on the way, expect the Dane to tinker with the starting XI at the Pirelli Stadium.

Kick off for this fixture is 7pm (BST).