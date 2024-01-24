Wednesday’s Everton News: Garner talks Dyche; Doucoure, Branthwaite & Onana latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Idrissa Gana Gueye featured for 72 minutes in Senegal’s 2-0 win over Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations. [EFC]

It looks like any potential move for Abdoulaye Doucoure depends on another player’s move.

Al-Ettifaq still waiting on a green light from Seko Fofana, who is focused on Ivory Coast's big AFCON game against Equatorial Guinea today. Fofana remains the top target and can be signed due to Jordan Henderson's exit freeing up funds. Deal simply hinges on player preference. https://t.co/P87i6IlM5N — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 22, 2024

“The manager here is definitely old school in everything he does – ensuring standards are high and rules are met. It’s the old-school feel that he brings to a squad. You can see the benefits how it has helped us have a really strong team spirit and I like the way he’s very straight- talking. You know where you stand,” says James Garner about Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Jarrad Branthwaite. [Daily Mail]

Arsenal may be priced out for any potential move for Amadou Onana. [The Hard Tackle via Het Nieuwsblad]

Former Blues striker Moise Kean’s career continues on a rollercoaster ride.

⚪️ Moise Kean has decided not to consider more than three club's approaches in the last days as he wants to join Atlético Madrid.



Kean, waiting for the green light from Atléti after verbal agreement on six month loan from Juventus. pic.twitter.com/eRqT6lWnDV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2024

You can catch the Under-21s take on Benfica today on Everton’s Official YouTube Channel. [EFC]

Fulham linked with Ben Godfrey. [TEAMtalk]

Blues oddly rumoured to be interested in 30-year-old striker Jhon Cordoba. [The Standard]

Another often-linked target Kalvin Phillips is on his way to West Ham.

⚒️ Kalvin Phillips to West Ham, here we go! Loan deal agreed with Man City and also on player side. One more from Tim Steidten.



Understand it will also include an option to buy clause in June for #WHUFC.



Medical tests booked on Wednesday.@TurkishAirlines ✈️ pic.twitter.com/zfv9UAOLXO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2024

