Wednesday’s Everton News: Garner talks Dyche; Doucoure, Branthwaite & Onana latest

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Everton FC v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images
Idrissa Gana Gueye featured for 72 minutes in Senegal’s 2-0 win over Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations. [EFC]

It looks like any potential move for Abdoulaye Doucoure depends on another player’s move.

The manager here is definitely old school in everything he does – ensuring standards are high and rules are met. It’s the old-school feel that he brings to a squad. You can see the benefits how it has helped us have a really strong team spirit and I like the way he’s very straight- talking. You know where you stand,” says James Garner about Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Jarrad Branthwaite. [Daily Mail]

Arsenal may be priced out for any potential move for Amadou Onana. [The Hard Tackle via Het Nieuwsblad]

Former Blues striker Moise Kean’s career continues on a rollercoaster ride.

You can catch the Under-21s take on Benfica today on Everton’s Official YouTube Channel. [EFC]

Fulham linked with Ben Godfrey. [TEAMtalk]

Blues oddly rumoured to be interested in 30-year-old striker Jhon Cordoba. [The Standard]

Another often-linked target Kalvin Phillips is on his way to West Ham.

