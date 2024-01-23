Tuesday’s Everton News: Patterson and Virginia profiles, Uzun linked, Godfrey & Holgate updates, Gnonto stays

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Joao Virginia has described the feeling of playing in front of a packed Goodison Park as a “dream come true” and outlined his ambitions to keep trying to impress manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

AC Milan are being linked with a move for Everton defender Ben Godfrey? [Sempre Milan]

Everton have their eyes set on FC Nürnberg young star Can Uzun. [Sport Witness]

Sheffield United linked with Everton transfer move amid reports of medical for Mason Holgate. [The Star]

Everton’s Nathan Patterson has outlined his commitment to impressing manager Sean Dyche at every opportunity while also hailing the influence of seasoned professionals Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman. [EFC]

A transfer merry-go-round could see Everton eventually lose Arnaut Danjuma. [Liverpool World]

Leeds United are confident of agreeing a new contract with attacker Wilfried Gnonto who has been frequently linked with Everton. [The 72]

Megan Finnigan believes the disappointment following Saturday’s 2-1 loss away to Arsenal shows the significant development in the mentality of Everton’s squad. [EFC]

Former Everton star Michael Ball identifies part of Everton’s game that he believes could be better exploited. [Echo]

Everton youngsters crash out of the FA Youth as ten-man Chelsea put on strong defensive showing to win the tie. [RBM]

| The world's first football number nine was born #onthisday in 1907.



383 goals - including a record 60 in one league season - in 433 games.



William Ralph 'Dixie' Dean. pic.twitter.com/KOJ8OMnVML — Everton (@Everton) January 22, 2024

Quick-thinking owners of takeaways and pubs around Goodison Park are seeking new premises close to the club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. [Daily Mail]

Everton transfer latest as Kevin Thelwell braced for interest in four players? [Echo]

Is Under-21 midfielder Sean McAllister the solution if Abdoulaye Doucoure departs during the January transfer window? [Everton News]

Just see this video pic.twitter.com/Ky0KEuDgQs — Sean Ready (@ready1878) January 22, 2024

What To Watch

Chelsea host Middlesborough in the second leg of the first Carabao Cup semi final. Asia Cup and African Cup of Nations both continue.

Full schedule of games here.

