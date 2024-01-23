 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday’s Everton News: Patterson and Virginia profiles, Uzun linked, Godfrey & Holgate updates, Gnonto stays

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday.

By Peter Creer
Everton v Fulham - Carabao Cup Quarter Final Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
Joao Virginia has described the feeling of playing in front of a packed Goodison Park as a “dream come true” and outlined his ambitions to keep trying to impress manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

AC Milan are being linked with a move for Everton defender Ben Godfrey? [Sempre Milan]

1. FC Nuremberg - Hansa Rostock Photo by Daniel Karmann/picture alliance via Getty Images

Everton have their eyes set on FC Nürnberg young star Can Uzun. [Sport Witness]

Sheffield United linked with Everton transfer move amid reports of medical for Mason Holgate. [The Star]

Everton’s Nathan Patterson has outlined his commitment to impressing manager Sean Dyche at every opportunity while also hailing the influence of seasoned professionals Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman. [EFC]

A transfer merry-go-round could see Everton eventually lose Arnaut Danjuma. [Liverpool World]

Leeds United are confident of agreeing a new contract with attacker Wilfried Gnonto who has been frequently linked with Everton. [The 72]

Arsenal FC v Everton FC - Barclays Women´s Super League Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Getty Images

Megan Finnigan believes the disappointment following Saturday’s 2-1 loss away to Arsenal shows the significant development in the mentality of Everton’s squad. [EFC]

Former Everton star Michael Ball identifies part of Everton’s game that he believes could be better exploited. [Echo]

Everton youngsters crash out of the FA Youth as ten-man Chelsea put on strong defensive showing to win the tie. [RBM]

Quick-thinking owners of takeaways and pubs around Goodison Park are seeking new premises close to the club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. [Daily Mail]

Everton transfer latest as Kevin Thelwell braced for interest in four players? [Echo]

Is Under-21 midfielder Sean McAllister the solution if Abdoulaye Doucoure departs during the January transfer window? [Everton News]

