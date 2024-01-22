 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday’s Everton News: Doucoure interest from Saudi, Danjuma latest, injuries update

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Ecuador v Senegal: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

RBM writer John takes a look at Everton Women’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal. [RBM]

Obviously, we’ve had a tough run of fixtures and played against top sides. We let ourselves down with some of the goals so to go and keep three clean sheets in three games is what we wanted to do. It gives us the best opportunity to go and win games. The main thing is when not playing our best, we are still creating chances, putting teams on the back foot and coming out with a result we want so it’s a positive,” says fullback Nathan Patterson. [EFC]

Abdoulaye Doucoure looks to be getting some interest from Saudi Arabia.

Joleon Lescott looks back fondly on his time at the club. [EFC]

Dwight McNeil, James Garner, Nathan Patterson, and Lewis Dobbin take part in the Everton squad FIFA tournament.

We have a thinnish squad and a couple of injuries, with Doucs, who is unfortunately injured and we’re not sure how long for yet, Seamus probably lesser so but we don’t want anymore injuries,. Youngy is on the way, on the other hand. They’ll get a few down days now, obviously with no game at the weekend, then we’ll ramp it up ahead of the next one,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Blues linked with 18-year-old midfielder Can Uzun.

The Arnaut Danjuma links to Lyon are starting to heat up. [TEAMtalk]

Check in on the new stadium latest.

Idrissa Gana Gueye recorded an assist in Senegal’s 3-1 win over Cameroon. [EFC]

Leighton Baines talks about his U18s FA Youth Cup defeat to Chelsea. [EFC]

What to Watch

Brighton take on Wolves in Premier League play.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook

More From Royal Blue Mersey

Everton News 24/7

Loading comments...