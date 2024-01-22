Monday’s Everton News: Doucoure interest from Saudi, Danjuma latest, injuries update

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

RBM writer John takes a look at Everton Women’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal. [RBM]

“Obviously, we’ve had a tough run of fixtures and played against top sides. We let ourselves down with some of the goals so to go and keep three clean sheets in three games is what we wanted to do. It gives us the best opportunity to go and win games. The main thing is when not playing our best, we are still creating chances, putting teams on the back foot and coming out with a result we want so it’s a positive,” says fullback Nathan Patterson. [EFC]

Abdoulaye Doucoure looks to be getting some interest from Saudi Arabia.

EXCLUSIVE: Al Ettifaq approach Everton to ask for Abdoulaye Doucouré as one of their top targets to replace Henderson.



Understand Saudi club also approached player’s camp.#EFC still consider Doucouré as key player — not easy but Al Ettifaq want new midfielder. pic.twitter.com/obKgSE9Q3c — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2024

Joleon Lescott looks back fondly on his time at the club. [EFC]

Dwight McNeil, James Garner, Nathan Patterson, and Lewis Dobbin take part in the Everton squad FIFA tournament.

“We have a thinnish squad and a couple of injuries, with Doucs, who is unfortunately injured and we’re not sure how long for yet, Seamus probably lesser so but we don’t want anymore injuries,. Youngy is on the way, on the other hand. They’ll get a few down days now, obviously with no game at the weekend, then we’ll ramp it up ahead of the next one,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Blues linked with 18-year-old midfielder Can Uzun.

Can #Uzun, two more goals for Nürnberg today! 18 y/o striker, incredible talent, key player!



Price tag in summer: More than €10m ✔️



➡️ Concrete talks with Dortmund took place

➡️ Bayern have inquired about him

➡️ He’s a target for Frankfurt.



Newcastle have scouted him.… pic.twitter.com/dHSPdtKk9J — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 20, 2024

The Arnaut Danjuma links to Lyon are starting to heat up. [TEAMtalk]

Check in on the new stadium latest.

Idrissa Gana Gueye recorded an assist in Senegal’s 3-1 win over Cameroon. [EFC]

Leighton Baines talks about his U18s FA Youth Cup defeat to Chelsea. [EFC]

