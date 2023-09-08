Friday’s Everton News: Pickford nominated, Fan Advisory Board update

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours
Under-18s forward Jacob Beaumont-Clark previews his side’s upcoming season. [EFC]
Jordan Pickford nominated for Save of the Month for his effort against Wolves.
The opening month of the 2023/24 @premierleague season and the goalkeeping standards are already high! pic.twitter.com/Ld4umRVkjM— Castrol (@Castrol) September 7, 2023
Blues transfer target Harrison Reed set to sign new contract with Fulham. [Evening Standard]
Everton Fan Advisory Board Chair Jazz Bal steps down from his position.
A statement from the #Everton Fan Advisory Board@EFC_FanAdvisory pic.twitter.com/8YXpy6CfJJ— EFC_FanAdvisoryBoard (@EFC_FanAdvisory) September 7, 2023
So long, Demarai.
القميص يليق بك غراي #الاتفاق | #غراي_اتفاقي pic.twitter.com/cJcavCeJOa— نادي الاتفاق (@Ettifaq) September 7, 2023
Arnaut Danjuma talks about his iconic goal celebration. Read the whole story here. [RBM]
The story behind @Danjuma's ‘Cobra' celebration...— Premier League (@premierleague) September 6, 2023
“The reason for my celebration goes back to my childhood. I’m still with the same group of friends and when we were young, we were always outside and playing five-a-side. A particular friend of mine, we nicknamed ‘The Cobra’… pic.twitter.com/VWEzjks7fo
What to Watch
You can catch UEFA Euro and World Cup Qualifiers today, plus some CONCACAF Nations League action, too. Have a good weekend, Blues!
Full schedule of games here.
Everton 2023-24 Third Kit Release
The third kit has been released, grab yours now.
Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Men’s Short Sleeves
Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Long Sleeves
Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Women’s Short Sleeves
Everton 2023/24 Third Goalkeeper Kit
hummel mark their 100th anniversary with an Everton third kit design that pays homage to their most famous design. #EFC https://t.co/9Q8IWdUVUJ pic.twitter.com/DlUSrSHTrv— Royal Beto Mersey (@RBMersey) August 30, 2023
