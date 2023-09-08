Friday’s Everton News: Pickford nominated, Fan Advisory Board update

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Under-18s forward Jacob Beaumont-Clark previews his side’s upcoming season. [EFC]

Jordan Pickford nominated for Save of the Month for his effort against Wolves.

The opening month of the 2023/24 @premierleague season and the goalkeeping standards are already high! pic.twitter.com/Ld4umRVkjM — Castrol (@Castrol) September 7, 2023

Blues transfer target Harrison Reed set to sign new contract with Fulham. [Evening Standard]

Everton Fan Advisory Board Chair Jazz Bal steps down from his position.

So long, Demarai.

Arnaut Danjuma talks about his iconic goal celebration. Read the whole story here. [RBM]

The story behind @Danjuma's ‘Cobra' celebration...



“The reason for my celebration goes back to my childhood. I’m still with the same group of friends and when we were young, we were always outside and playing five-a-side. A particular friend of mine, we nicknamed ‘The Cobra’… pic.twitter.com/VWEzjks7fo — Premier League (@premierleague) September 6, 2023

What to Watch

You can catch UEFA Euro and World Cup Qualifiers today, plus some CONCACAF Nations League action, too. Have a good weekend, Blues!

Full schedule of games here.

Everton 2023-24 Third Kit Release

The third kit has been released, grab yours now.

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Men’s Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Long Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Women’s Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Goalkeeper Kit

hummel mark their 100th anniversary with an Everton third kit design that pays homage to their most famous design. #EFC https://t.co/9Q8IWdUVUJ pic.twitter.com/DlUSrSHTrv — Royal Beto Mersey (@RBMersey) August 30, 2023

