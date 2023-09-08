 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday’s Everton News: Pickford nominated, Fan Advisory Board update

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Everton U18 v Stoke City U18 - U18 Premier League Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Under-18s forward Jacob Beaumont-Clark previews his side’s upcoming season. [EFC]

Jordan Pickford nominated for Save of the Month for his effort against Wolves.

Blues transfer target Harrison Reed set to sign new contract with Fulham. [Evening Standard]

Everton Fan Advisory Board Chair Jazz Bal steps down from his position.

So long, Demarai.

Arnaut Danjuma talks about his iconic goal celebration. Read the whole story here. [RBM]

What to Watch

You can catch UEFA Euro and World Cup Qualifiers today, plus some CONCACAF Nations League action, too. Have a good weekend, Blues!

Full schedule of games here.

Everton 2023-24 Third Kit Release

The third kit has been released, grab yours now.

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Men’s Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Long Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Women’s Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Goalkeeper Kit

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook

More From Royal Blue Mersey

Everton News 24/7

Loading comments...