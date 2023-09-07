Thursday’s Everton News: Gray gone, Branthwaite injury scare, Holgate shocker

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton star Demarai Gray has agreed a move to Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq ahead of the close of the Saudi transfer deadline on Thursday. [Football Insider]

Demarai Gray to Al Ettifaq, here we go! Deal agreed for $10m fee on permanent transfer — it will be signed today



Everton have approved the deal, Gray will sign four year contract until 2027 and he already completed medical tests.



Done, sealed. pic.twitter.com/wIMX4pb2GX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2023

Everton were interested in signing Nicolas Jackson before being surprised by Chelsea’s move to sign the Villarreal striker. [HITC]

Jarrad Branthwaite has withdrawn from the England Under-21 squad for their upcoming EURO qualifier to undergo planned treatment with Everton for a minor groin issue sustained in the summer while on international duty. [EFC]

Preston North End director Peter Risdale has repeated claims that Everton ‘changed the goalposts’ over a deal for new Leicester City striker Tom Cannon in the summer transfer window. [Leicestershire Live]

The latest “My Everton” story has been released. [EFC]

Former Everton striker Steven Naismith has returned to his role as head coach at Scottish Premiership side Hearts. [Liverpool World]

Everton are still hoping to offload Andre Gomes this month, with the Portuguese midfielder earning £120,000 a week at Goodison Park. [Team Talk]

Although Everton cannot move for any new players – and are not in the market for free agents, despite reports claiming they are scouring that market – the money could potentially be utilised for reinforcements in January. [iNews]

Southampton manager Russell Martin has spoken of his regret to play Mason Holgate so soon after his loan arrival. [Liverpool World]

