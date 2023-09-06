Wednesday’s Everton News: Dyche interview, Onana’s Everton focus

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton shirt sponsor Stake were reportedly the target of a massive hacking effort. [CoinDesk]

“I know the Club has had two difficult seasons and, honestly, this is a process. We’re still early in the season and I’m wary of saying that because, of course, you want to start as you mean to go on, but it is a process and we’re building things and it’s about fine-tuning the details. We want to be at the point where we kill games off. We’ve been getting a lot right - not that part, but I believe we are nearly there in terms of converting these performances into wins...I am really happy to be an Everton player and I am so committed to the process I’m talking about. I’m happy that I’m starting to score some goals now and I’ll be working to make sure there are a lot more to come,” says on-loan Arnaut Danjuma. [EFC]

U21s sign 18-year-old keeper Fraser Barnsley. [EFC]

Beto! Beto! Beto!

Beto completed six successful dribbles against Sheffield United, no player has completed more in a single game in the Premier League this season pic.twitter.com/IcKS7Et70C — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 4, 2023

Everton’s League Cup Third Round match at Aston Villa will take place on Wednesday, September 27th. [EFC]

“Football is all about timing. You have to know how to seize opportunities when they present themselves. I had changed clubs every summer transfer window in recent seasons, but sometimes you have to know how to slow down and be patient. Now I am fully focused on my task with Everton,” says Amadou Onana. [SportWitness via Le Soir]

Everton Women defender Elise Stenevik talks about her side’s preparation for the upcoming season. [EFC]

