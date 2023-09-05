Everton News: Gray future unclear, Branthwaite optimism, Gbamin termination fee

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The international break means that many Everton players are heading away from Merseyside to represent their countries. [EFC]

Our Kevin Dyer gives his thoughts on the Sheffield match in his “Three Takeaways” article. [RBM]

With this many lowlights, should Andy Madley be officiating in the next week of matches? I think not but who knows with the Premier League officials group.....

Andy Madley lowlights : Everton Vs. Sheffield United pic.twitter.com/1FUYx98tBG — Andy (@Andy3FC) September 4, 2023

Sean Dyche believes Demarai Gray can play a role for his side after a summer of speculation over his future. [Echo]

“Everton have paid a high seven-figure sum to terminate the contract of Jean-Phillipe Gbamin, sources have told Football Insider. It was announced on deadline day last Friday by the Merseysiders that the club had agreed with the midfielder to terminate his contract with immediate effect.” [Football Insider]

Michael Ball shares his thoughts on Everton’s first point of the season against Sheffield United as the former Blue is left wanting more from the squad. [Echo]

Four Everton players have been included in the North West Football Awards for the 2022/23 season. [EFC]

Phil McNulty gives his thoughts on Everton’s chances this year:

Maxwel Cornet would be an Everton player right now had Premier League rivals West Ham United succeeded in signing Filip Kostic from Serie A giants Juventus on transfer deadline day. [TalkSport]

Jarrad Branthwaite believes the point earned at Sheffield United offers Everton a foundation for further progress. [Echo]

Jordan Pickford is receiving plenty of accolades for his performance on Saturday. [BBC]

Sean Dyche on the transfer window:

“We were hoping to do more in the market but obviously we all know about the situation in the market, how we are trying to construct deals, we didn’t get what we want, and Alex Iwobi left us which is a shame because I think he is a top player. We wish him well beyond our situation. But anyway, with all of that being considered, when everyone is back fit I think we will see a group that is competitive again.”

