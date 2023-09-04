 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday’s Everton News: Gray transfer saga rolls on, Chermiti call-up

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
Sheffield United v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
Everton draw Sheffield United 2-2. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Referee Andy Madley made some shocking decisions on Saturday, here’s some of the worst ones. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

Hear from England #1 Jordan Pickford following his late-game heroics to keep the scores level.

It was good for Arnie [Danjuma] to get his first league goal. It was Beto’s first full game today as well - he worked hard and he’s a good player. He’s got a real rawness and an edge to his game. I think he’ll improve over time. After the break we’ll get other people fit as well. There is a lot to look forward to,” says manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Everton’s first match back after the international break against Arsenal will now take place on Sunday, September 17th. [EFC]

It looks like Demarai Gray may still be on the move after all, as the Saudi Pro League window does not shut until this Thursday.

The 27-year-old appears to be no fan of Dyche.

As Everton as it can get, the plot thickens as the Blues reportedly do not want to sell the winger.

The Under-21s continue to struggle, falling to West Ham 3-1. [EFC]

How good was Beto on Saturday?

New signing Youssef Chermiti receives call-up to Portugal U20s. [EFC]

