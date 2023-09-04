Monday’s Everton News: Gray transfer saga rolls on, Chermiti call-up

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton draw Sheffield United 2-2. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Referee Andy Madley made some shocking decisions on Saturday, here’s some of the worst ones. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

Hear from England #1 Jordan Pickford following his late-game heroics to keep the scores level.

“It was good for Arnie [Danjuma] to get his first league goal. It was Beto’s first full game today as well - he worked hard and he’s a good player. He’s got a real rawness and an edge to his game. I think he’ll improve over time. After the break we’ll get other people fit as well. There is a lot to look forward to,” says manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Everton’s first match back after the international break against Arsenal will now take place on Sunday, September 17th. [EFC]

It looks like Demarai Gray may still be on the move after all, as the Saudi Pro League window does not shut until this Thursday.

Everton and Saudi Club Al-Ettifaq are in talks for winger Demarai Gray — The Bobble (@ElBobble) September 3, 2023

The 27-year-old appears to be no fan of Dyche.

️ Demarai Gray on IG: “Everton fans have always been great with me — but it’s so difficult to play for someone who doesn’t show you respect as a person.”



(Source: ig/demarai) pic.twitter.com/YWysoAhyO1 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 3, 2023

As Everton as it can get, the plot thickens as the Blues reportedly do not want to sell the winger.

Exclusive: Demarai Gray’s statement was a direct reaction to Everton last night informing Al-Ettifaq they do NOT want to sell him.



Gray wants the move with a three or four year contract being discussed for around €8m. Ettifaq have given Everton 24 hours to change their mind… pic.twitter.com/aVGLAA6T3n — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) September 3, 2023

The Under-21s continue to struggle, falling to West Ham 3-1. [EFC]

How good was Beto on Saturday?

Beto’s game by numbers vs. Sheffield United:



45 touches

10/16 ground duels won

9 passes completed

7/10 dribbles completed

1 key pass

1 big chance created



Impressive Premier League debut. pic.twitter.com/2EJrZT0m0o — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 2, 2023

New signing Youssef Chermiti receives call-up to Portugal U20s. [EFC]

What to Watch

Not too much action on today. Happy Labor Day to all those who can celebrate!

Full schedule of games here.

Everton 2023-24 Kit Release

The Toffees brand-new third kit is now out, grab yours here.

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Men’s Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Long Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Women’s Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Goalkeeper Kit

Everton's third kit is here, and it harks back to some of hummel's most iconic work!#EFC https://t.co/YeYVZBqgGk — Royal Beto Mersey (@RBMersey) August 30, 2023

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook