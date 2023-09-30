Everton vs Luton: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL starts up top, Beto on the bench

Starting Lineups

Everton - Sean Dyche will go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin alone up top again, so there go any thoughts that the Blues will line up in a 4-4-2 today. Looks like Vitalii Mykolenko is fit to start too, with Ashley Young on the right. James Garner gets another start after sparkling against Aston Villa midweek.

Luton Town

Your Away Day Hatters! pic.twitter.com/1MzXFDK7ze — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) September 30, 2023

Preview

Everton surprisingly enough picked up two 2-1 wins away from home in their last two games to climb out of the relegation zone and then slide into the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup. Now they have a home game at Goodison Park where they are yet to record a win this season, but are welcoming Luton Town with a solid opportunity to fix that.

The Premier League first timers picked up their first point of their season last weekend against 10-man Wolves, but none of the three promoted sides have registered a win as yet.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 7

Date and start time: Saturday, September 30th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 56°F/13°C, rain, 99% chance of precipitation, 13 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Action Africa

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: The live blog will commence an hour before kickoff with the lineup announcements.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Toffees haven’t played the Hatters in league action for a while, with Luton getting relegated back in the 1991-92 season. Two meetings since then have been in the League Cup, with Luton’s last trip to Goodison coming in 2006 and ending in a 4-0 win for the Blues. They met in the Fourth Round of the competition the next year, this time at Kenilworth Road and the Toffees needed an extra time goal from Tim Cahill to settle the fixture.