Everton 1-2 Luton: Final | Four Goodison defeats in four games

Fulltime Thoughts - Everton beaten at Goodison Park for the fourth time in four games, by a single goal every time. Luton Town meanwhile get their first ever Premier League victory.

90+8’ - Final whistle. Embarrassing this. Luton have won 2-1 at Goodison Park, the Blues did get their first goal of the campaign at home, but horrendous setpiece defending gave up two the other way.

90+7’ - Myko cross, Kaminski collects and falls on the ball, he will bleed the clock even further. The Blues are looking cooked here.

90+5’ - Goalkick pumped forward, Luton send it right back to the Everton half. Luton win a goalkick off Myko. More time ticks away.

90+2’ - Everton finally regain possession and Tarky finds DCL in the right channel, swivels and shoots into the side-netting. Really should have tried to involve his teammates there.

90’ - It’s going to be seven minutes added on. Come on you Blues.

88’ - The Hatters have played very well keeping Everton in front of them in the second half, you have to say.

85’ - Danjuma’s volleyed cross-shot just ahead of DCL, and just wide of the far post.

Argh Beto. Blues hemming in the Hatters, cross from Garner and he heads it horribly again. Looks like he was offside anyway.

83’ - Diagonal deep from Patto wins a corner on the left. Garner’s ball is decent but cleared away.

The Blues last sub will be McNeil coming off, he’s still showing signs of rust. However, it’s an attacking sub with Arnaut Danjuma on.

80’ - Harrison cross is too deep, both Beto and DCL too close together.

77’ - Garner low ball into the box, Beto in the left channel cannot swivel and shoot with conviction, Kaminski collects.

Nathan Patterson is coming on for the Blues, it’s Young coming off. Luton striker Carlton Morris also going off.

74’ - Harrison plays in DCL in the channel, the striker goes over in the box, Taylor says no penalty, Goodison unhappy. Think it was a fair challenge to be honest, DCL was looking to go down.

Another cross into the box, Harrison heads back across goal and Beto inexplicably heads well over! Really needed him to bury that.

72’ - Everton pressure wins a corner. Garner’s corner is cleared, back into the box from Harrison, Beto holds it off for McNeil, blocked!

69’ - Harrison with a deep, deep cross and Beto coming from beyond the far post, gets a touch but the angle is too narrow.

66’ - Luton trying to eat the clock there taking the throw-in, and Kabore is booked.

62’ - Luton score again!! Brown was offside though at the far post, phew!! He got over Myko and headed back across goal for Morris to score, but the Luton player had strayed.

60’ - McNeil’s mishit shot wins a corner, and there’s a roar around Goodison as the Blues are going to go four four f**kin’ two.

58’ - Onana, frustrated at not getting a freekick, gives one away. Into the box, cleared by Dom.

54’ - Harrison’s first time with the ball and running with intent is stopped at the edge of the box. Really needs the ball played into space for him to run onto.

51’ - Onana finds DCL and the striker’s shot is blocked and bounces through to Kaminski in goal.

Now Luton counter and Morris can get a shot off, Tarky’s block sends it out for a corner, Blues hoof well clear.

48’ - Everton are pressing the visitors up high. Garner has gone into to Gana’s position alongside Onana with Doucoure still ahead of them, and Harrison is out on the right.

46’ - Underway in the second half, Jack Harrison on for Gueye, Dyche is making an attacking sub!

Halftime Thoughts - Some catastrophic defending from setpieces saw Everton spot Luton a two-goal lead, but have pulled one back with DCL’s third in three games. Blues need to convert their chances into goals though.

45+6’ - Myko cross into the box is just too vanilla, straight at the goalie who falls on it.

Taylor doesn’t add too much more time, and there’s the halftime whistle.

45+3’ - Ball comes off a Luton hand in the box! Arm was in a natural spot, and VAR dismisses any penalty claims.

Still Everton push on, looking for that equalizer, Goodison loud now.

45’ - Six-plus minutes to be added on here by ref Anthony Taylor.

Everton freekick on the left. McNeil into the box, Kaminski palms it away and Garner hits it, can’t thread it through the crowded box!

41’ - The ball is in net for the Blues, but there’s a Luton Town player on the ground. Onana’s shot was saved by the keeper, Doucoure couldn’t bundle it home but DCL did, and maybe he was in an offside position? The goalie does get his hand to the ball too, so who know what is the law anymore.

Looooong VAR check this because it was just a mess in the box, you just know this is going against us isn’t it? GOAL!! DCL gets another one, and it’s the Blues first of the season at Goodison Park!!

40’ - Onana with another of those useless shots from distance that are headed out of the stadium. Why, is the cry from Evertonians everywhere.

37’ - BAR! McNeil cross into the box, Garner meets it perfectly but cannot get above it and his header comes back off the horizontal!

35’ - Still no signs of a change from Dyche, is he waiting for the half??

31’ - Oooof, now 2-0 Luton Town. What the heck Everton.

Tarky and Onana combine to bring down Morris in the midfield. From the freekick, Blues fail to clear and Morris running around the back slams home past the diving Pickford.

29’ - Great cross from McNeil into the box, DCL cannot get enough on his header and it goes wide. Good chance that.

24’ - It was coming wasn’t it? The despair for the Blues is real as the Hatters have now taken the lead. Gueye concedes another corner from a Morris header from a corner. Pickford saves Morris’ header, comes off the bar, Young on the line tries to clear but it falls to Lockyer to bang it home, 1-0 Luton Town. Everton still yet to score at Goodison Park this season.

20’ - Corner for the Hatters, Outwsinger, Myko loses his man and Lockyer’s header is just over the bar. Surprisingly open game this, Luton are not sitting back in a shell.

17’ - Onana just in time to cut out a cross coming to Ogbene right at the penalty spot. Corner to the Hatters. Taken short, trying to catch the Blues out and they have a man offside.

Branthwaite makes up for an error. He snaps into a challenge in midfield, ball comes to a Luton player who immediately starts a counter but the big burly defender shows his pace and makes a recovering tackle.

15’ - Shot! Myko back heel falls to Onana charging in, his shot is wide of the far post. Not enough bend on it. Everton are knocking on the door here, five shots already, only one on target.

12’ - Another chance! The three midfielders combine really well with Amadou Onana finding Doucs in the box, the Malian shields it and then sets up Gana for a shot, and you know the rest. He has at least one obligatory shot per game, and like the rest this one is not on target. Gueye side-footed it so it stayed low, but couldn’t find it’s way through the crowd and on goal.

10’ - Brilliant end-to-end play for the Blues there. McNeil doing the defensive work and stealing the ball by the corner flag, feeding Doucoure by the touchline and midfielder cuts into the middle, and then plays a peach of a ball to James Garner steaming in, he cuts it back to his weaker left foot and his shot goes just wide of the far post, not enough curl on it.

7’ - Pretty miserable conditions this with the rain pouring down. Luton win a corner after James Tarkowski has to cut out a dangerous cross.

Jordan Pickford collects the ball confidently and sets DCL on his way, his ball for the streaking Idrissa Gueye is overhit though.

5’ - Vitaliy Mykolenko cross into the box, Dominic Calvert-Lewin clambers over the defender to get a header on target, but that would have been a foul anyway.

3’ - Long James Tarkowski diagonal into the box aimed at Abdoulaye Doucoure, cut out by the defence.

OHHHHH! A ricochet bounces up in the air to Dwight McNeil on the edge of the box, a sweetly-struck volley flashes just wide of the far top corner. That looked in, I have to tell you.

1’ - Underway!

Multiple media sources are reporting that a couple of leadership figures from 777 Partners are at Goodison Park today. The American investment firm are in the process of taking over Farhad Moshiri’s majority stake in the club.

Starting Lineups

Everton - Sean Dyche will go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin alone up top again, so there go any thoughts that the Blues will line up in a 4-4-2 today. Looks like Vitalii Mykolenko is fit to start too, with Ashley Young on the right. James Garner gets another start after sparkling against Aston Villa midweek.

Luton Town

Preview

Everton surprisingly enough picked up two 2-1 wins away from home in their last two games to climb out of the relegation zone and then slide into the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup. Now they have a home game at Goodison Park where they are yet to record a win this season, but are welcoming Luton Town with a solid opportunity to fix that.

The Premier League first timers picked up their first point of their season last weekend against 10-man Wolves, but none of the three promoted sides have registered a win as yet.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 7

Date and start time: Saturday, September 30th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 56°F/13°C, rain, 99% chance of precipitation, 13 mph winds

Last Meeting

The Toffees haven’t played the Hatters in league action for a while, with Luton getting relegated back in the 1991-92 season. Two meetings since then have been in the League Cup, with Luton’s last trip to Goodison coming in 2006 and ending in a 4-0 win for the Blues. They met in the Fourth Round of the competition the next year, this time at Kenilworth Road and the Toffees needed an extra time goal from Tim Cahill to settle the fixture.