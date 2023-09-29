Everton vs Luton: Predicted Line-Up | Beto or DCL, or both?

And just like that, the clouds parted.

No wins from the first four games, then two away wins in five days makes life at large more pleasant for Evertonians.

But after two wins – and two different systems – how will be Blues line up against a Luton side that we – and everyone – expect to beat?

Who’s Out?

Andre Gomes, Seamus Coleman and Dele all remain sidelined, with just Vitalii Mykolenko a doubt after coming off at half-time on Wednesday.

Other than that, Everton actually have real options across the squad.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS LUTON

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan,

Defenders: Keane, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko (DOUBT), Coleman (INJURED) , Patterson, Young

Midfielders: Doucoure, Onana, Gueye, Garner, Onyango, Gomes (INJURED), Dele (INJURED)

Wingers: McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Harrison

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Tactics and Formation

For once, Sean Dyche has plenty of options to choose from and its far from clear how he’ll line up his Everton side.

Pickford will be in goal. I’d wager that Ashley Young returns to left-back in order to give Mykolenko time to recover, meaning Nathan Patterson should return on the right.

Tarkowski and Branthwaite will start, but a strong team performance on Wednesday may give Dyche temptation to stick with a back three/five – which could see Keane start. However, given the opposition, I’d expect us to return closer to the setup that beat Brentford.

Garner and Onana especially impressed on Wednesday night and this would be the perfect opportunity to see them paired together, with Doucoure given a bit more licence to get forward.

Out wide, I expect Jack Harrison will start from the bench given that he start for the first time on Wednesday and shouldn’t be rushed in. That means Dwight McNeil and Arnaut Danjuma will probably start – unless Idrissa Gueye comes back in the side, in which case James Garner might take a place on the right of midfield.

Beto or Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front. Tough call. I’d lean towards Beto in order to keep DCL as fresh – and injury-free – as possible.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Nathan Patterson – 6/10

Ashley Young - 8/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Jarrad Branthwaite – 9/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 8/10

Amadou Onana - 9/10

James Garner – 7/10

Arnaut Danjuma – 6/10

Dwight McNeil – 7/10

Beto – 6/10

Bench

Joao Virginia

Michael Keane

Ben Godfrey

Vitalii Mykolenko

Idrissa Gana Gueye

Jack Harrison

Lewin Dobbin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Youssef Chermiti